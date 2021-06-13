Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays blast off against Red Sox with 5 HRs in win

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 11 days ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 20th home run, four other Blue Jays went deep and Toronto pummeled the host Boston Red Sox 7-2 Saturday.

Cavan Biggio, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette homered over a span of four batters during the fifth inning as the Blue Jays won for the second time in their last six games. Reese McGuire also went yard in the ninth.

Rafael Devers had two hits -- including an RBI triple -- for the Red Sox, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Guerrero grabbed sole possession of the MLB homer lead as part of a 3-for-4 performance in Friday’s series opener. He wasted no time Saturday, lifting a first-pitch fastball from Nick Pivetta in the first to deep left-center with a runner on for a 2-0 Toronto lead.

Steven Matz did his part from the mound, punching out six and allowing just one hit over the first four innings. The Blue Jays then flexed their muscles in the fifth.

Biggio (3-for-4) led off by taking a hanging curveball the opposite way out to left-center for his fourth homer of the season. McGuire worked a walk and scored when Semien crushed a first-pitch slider out to left for his 14th. Three pitches later, Bichette made it back-to-black blasts, lifting a curveball to center for his 12th and a 6-0 lead.

Pivetta (6-2) finished the inning. He surrendered six runs on six hits and two walks, striking out six. The right-hander had allowed only five homers entering the day; he’s the first Red Sox starter this season to get taken deep three or more times in a single outing.

Matz (7-3) got the first two outs of the sixth before Christian Vazquez’s RBI single put Boston on the board and ended his day. Matz allowed a run on four hits and two walks, punching out eight.

The Red Sox had a scary moment when Enrique Hernandez was hit by a 96 mph fastball on the helmet by Anthony Castro in the seventh inning. Hernandez stayed in the game.

Boston got within 6-2 on Devers’ triple in the eighth.

--Field Level Media

