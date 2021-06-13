Twins edge Astros behind strong start from Jose Berrios

Jorge Polanco went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Jose Berrios picked up his seventh win of the season as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Houston Astros, 5-2, on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Berrios (7-2) held the Astros to three singles over the first six innings and allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out eight. Taylor Rogers struck out two while pitching a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his sixth save.

It was the third homer in his last three games for Polanco. Miguel Sano added an RBI double for the Twins.

Kyle Tucker and Robel Garcia each homered for Houston.

Luis Garcia (5-4), who had won five consecutive starts for the Astros, suffered the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. It marked the first time in 18 career outings that Garcia, who had allowed a total of three runs over 19 innings in his three previous starts, had allowed more than three runs.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Trevor Larnach singled with two outs and then scored on Sano’s double high off the wall in right-center.

The Twins extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Nick Gordon started the inning with a strikeout but reached safely on a passed ball by Martin Maldonado. Gordon later stole second and then scored on the first career double by Ben Rortvedt. Polanco followed with his ninth homer of the season, a 425-foot drive off the front of the second deck in right-center.

Houston cut it to 4-2 in the seventh on back-to-back homers by Tucker, his 12th of the season into the bullpen in left-center, and Robel Garcia, his first in an Astros uniform.

The Twins made it in 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Andrelton Simmons led off with a double, was sacrificed to third by Rortvedt and scored on a single by Polanco.

--Field Level Media