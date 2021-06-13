Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants edge Nationals in 8, earn split of DH

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZojVq_0aSp0DHk00

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change fourth to third for when double occurred, smaller changes elsewhere

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores delivered run-scoring singles in the eighth inning to lift the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 win over the host Washington Nationals on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Giants became the first National League team to reach 40 wins this season. They split Saturday’s pair of 7-inning games after losing the first, 2-0. San Francisco is 10-4 over its past 14 games.

Washington dropped to 1-6 in seven-inning games this season and the Giants improved to 2-2.

After only mustering one hit through the first seven innings -- a Mike Yastrzemski double in the third -- Wade drove in the game’s first run off Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-2), which scored backup catcher Curt Casali.

Wade’s hit was the first in the series by either team with a runner in scoring position. The teams have combined for only six runs over the first three games this weekend.

The Giants loaded the bases, setting up Flores’ single to score Wade.

The Nationals were able to limit the damage when Mike Tauchman and Mauricio Dubon each grounded into a fielder’s choice in which Washington recorded outs at the plate. Austin Slater then flew out to end the inning.

Starlin Castro doubled off Caleb Baragar to lead off the bottom of the eighth and drive in Yan Gomes to cut the Giants’ lead to 2-1. Baragar (left elbow inflammation), who was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Friday, then hit Victor Robles with a pitch.

But Robles made a baserunning mistake on a fly ball by Josh Bell when he overran the bag at second and was tagged out for the second out of the inning. Baragar then induced a pop-up from Trea Turner to end the game and pick up his first save.

Jake McGee (2-2) struck out the side during a perfect seventh inning to pick up the win for the Giants.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
164K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Starlin Castro
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#National League#Editorsnote#The San Francisco Giants#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBDaily News-Record

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Nationals

San Francisco Giants (38-23, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-33, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA, .82 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -177, Giants +150; over/under is 7...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants' Kevin Gausman looks to tame Nationals to start DH

San Francisco Giants right-hander Kevin Gausman looks to continue his stellar stretch when he pitches in a day-night doubleheader Saturday against the host Washington Nationals. The Giants won the series opener 1-0 on Friday behind a two-hitter from Anthony DeSclafani, his second shutout of the season. Gausman (7-0, 1.27 ERA),...
MLBchatsports.com

Giants/Nationals Opener Postponed Thursday

The Washington Nationals announce Thursday’s series opener with the San Francisco Giants is postponed due to inclement weather. Tonight's game between the Nats and the Giants has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5S9LWVJRRU. The game will...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Fedde back from COVID-19 list, Nats-Giants split DH

WASHINGTON — LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the eighth inning with an RBI single that broke a scoreless tie and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Saturday to earn a split in the day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Erick Fedde returned after nearly a...
MLBNBC Washington

Kyle Schwarber's Switch to Leadoff Helped Nationals Split Series With Giants

Schwarber's switch to leadoff helps Nats split series vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals capped off a back-and-forth, three-day, four-game series with a 5-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. With no more than two runs separating the teams in the first three outings...
MLBEast Bay Times

Yastrzemski back with Giants for their doubleheader with Nationals

The San Francisco Giants reinstated outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day injured list on Saturday morning ahead of their doubleheader at the Washington Nationals, the team announced in a release. MLB’s doubleheader rules allow teams to carry 27 players on their rosters, thus there was no corresponding move with Yastrzemski’s...
MLBNBC Washington

Timeline of Gerardo Parra and His Big ‘Baby Shark' Splash for the Nationals

How Parra and 'Baby Shark' made such a big splash for Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Gerardo Parra was called up from Triple-A on Sunday, one of the major questions Nationals fans had was, “Will ‘Baby Shark’ return to Nats Park?”. Much to fans’ delight, Parra has...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Kyle Finnegan going on IL; Josh Bell turning it around + more...

No, not Kyle! Kyle Finnegan went on the 10-Day IL (retroactive to June 21) with what a press release on the move said was a left hamstring strain. Finnegan, 29, has a 3.86 ERA, 4.19 FIP, 17 walks (5.04 BB/9), and 36 Ks (10.68 K/9) in 33 games and 30 1⁄3 IP this season, as one of manager Davey Martinez’s favorite options out of the bullpen. So what happened?
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win

2021-06-24 02:19:07 GMT+00:00 - Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Alex Wood: Another four earned runs

Wood allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision. Wood limited the Rangers for much of his start, but he fell apart in the sixth inning to spoil the effort. He began the frame by walking two of the first three batters he faced and was pulled after surrendering a double to bring one runner home. The two inherited runners were also allowed to score. As a result, Wood has now allowed 15 earned runs across his last 15 innings in the span of three starts, inflating his ERA to 3.79 for the season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays split with Nationals in the battle of Montreal

Is it fair to call it the battle of Montreal? I think so. The former Montreal Expos traveled to St. Pete to take on Montreal’s possible next MLB franchise for a quick two-game series that wrapped up on Wednesday. After the series, the Tampa Bay Rays saw their AL East...
BaseballPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Giants again split 2 with Upper Valley

On a game heard on KZ95, it was déjà vu all over again as Yankee great Yogi Berra was credited as uttering. Tuesday night at Giants Field looked a lot like Friday night at Giants Field—same two teams and nearly identical results. Giants 3, Bulldogs 2. Like they did in...
MLBNBC Sports

Giants-Nats rained out, will play split doubleheader Saturday

The Giants pushed Anthony DeSclafani back a day this week to give him some extra rest. He'll now get even more time to prepare for his next start. The opener of a four-game series at Nationals Park was postponed Thursday night because of rain in Washington D.C. The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 11:05 a.m. PST and the second one at 4:15 p.m. PST. The games will be seven innings.
Pacific, MOWashington Missourian

Pacific Post 320 Juniors earn split

After letting Rhineland Post 147 come from behind to take the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, the Pacific Post 320 Juniors left no chance of that happening in the nightcap. Post 320 (2-3) fell in the first game, 4-3, but rebounded to run away with the rematch, 18-6. “After a...
MLBNBC Sports

Giants' bats wake up in extras, split doubleheader in D.C.

The Giants arrived in Washington D.C. two days ago with one of the best offenses in MLB, and until extra innings of the second game of a split doubleheader Saturday, it looked like they might have left a piece of luggage at the airport. Luckily, with the help of MLB's...