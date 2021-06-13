Giants edge Nationals in 8, earn split of DH

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change fourth to third for when double occurred, smaller changes elsewhere

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores delivered run-scoring singles in the eighth inning to lift the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 win over the host Washington Nationals on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Giants became the first National League team to reach 40 wins this season. They split Saturday’s pair of 7-inning games after losing the first, 2-0. San Francisco is 10-4 over its past 14 games.

Washington dropped to 1-6 in seven-inning games this season and the Giants improved to 2-2.

After only mustering one hit through the first seven innings -- a Mike Yastrzemski double in the third -- Wade drove in the game’s first run off Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-2), which scored backup catcher Curt Casali.

Wade’s hit was the first in the series by either team with a runner in scoring position. The teams have combined for only six runs over the first three games this weekend.

The Giants loaded the bases, setting up Flores’ single to score Wade.

The Nationals were able to limit the damage when Mike Tauchman and Mauricio Dubon each grounded into a fielder’s choice in which Washington recorded outs at the plate. Austin Slater then flew out to end the inning.

Starlin Castro doubled off Caleb Baragar to lead off the bottom of the eighth and drive in Yan Gomes to cut the Giants’ lead to 2-1. Baragar (left elbow inflammation), who was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Friday, then hit Victor Robles with a pitch.

But Robles made a baserunning mistake on a fly ball by Josh Bell when he overran the bag at second and was tagged out for the second out of the inning. Baragar then induced a pop-up from Trea Turner to end the game and pick up his first save.

Jake McGee (2-2) struck out the side during a perfect seventh inning to pick up the win for the Giants.

