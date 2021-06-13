How to plan a dry garden – ideas for landscaping and plants

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEver wondered how to plan a dry garden? Creating a dry garden is easy to do, looks good and requires less maintenance. It taps into the sustainability trend too, saving water by using drought tolerant plants and mulching with gravel. A dry garden is one with free-draining soil that suits Mediterranean-type planting to withstand dry conditions.

www.homesandgardens.com
GardeningRedlands Daily Facts

Why this fragrant plant is the king of herbs in your garden

Everyone likes basil, or I have yet to meet that person who does not. Basil (bay-zill to Americans, ba-zill to the British) is considered the king of herbs owing to its elevated status among them. Fittingly, the word “basil” is derived from the word basiliskos, which means “little king” in Greek and refers to a small, mysterious and venomous serpent, the basilisk, with a marking on its head that resembles a crown.
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Garden club plant sale a success

MANISTEE — The Spirit of the Woods Garden Club Inc., held its annual plant sale on May 29 at the Armory Youth Project. Garden club members donated perennial plants, packets of seeds and gardening supplies. The plant sale is one of the major fund raising activities of the garden club.
Gardeningeastlothiancourier.com

Youngsters help plant trees in community garden in Tranent

TREE planting has helped breathe new life into a community garden in Tranent. The planting was completed last Friday by Regenerate Tranent, a group which promotes and shares activities and news focused on improving Tranent and its town centre. The trees were planted at The Heugh community garden, which aims...
AgricultureThe News

Container Gardens: Versatile Option for Growing Variety of Plants

UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences. Growing vegetables in containers is an activity that can bring families joy and the reward of enjoying fresh, tasty vegetables from right outside the door, Shaun Francis, Extension horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), said. “Creating a...
Kidsalmanac.com

Gardening With Kids: What to Plant and Fun Activities

Summer gives kids time to cut loose and burn off some steam. Your garden can serve as an outdoor classroom for showing your kids how and where we get our food while connecting them to nature and the environment. Even the littlest ones love to learn about dirt, plants, and bugs.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

UW-EXTENSION: Mitigating drought stress on landscape and garden plants during the current local dry spell

Southeast Wisconsin is facing severe drought affecting many landscape and garden plants. Lawn grasses has gone dormant, moisture sensitive trees are exhibiting signs of scorch leaves, defoliation, early fall coloration and branch dieback; wilted strawberries are producing low quality fruits, flowering annuals and vegetable crops are in desperate need for daily water.
GardeningWorld Inside Pictures

Gardening with Care: 5 Plants to Grow in Your Home Garden

The labor of caring for your plants can boost your physical health. It’s a perfect way of exercising and spending time with nature which can lessen your stress levels. You can grow beautiful plants, flowers, and delicious produce. You’ll surely benefit from gardening, whether simply looking at its beauty or consuming a freshly harvested vegetable. Admittedly, it is suitable for your overall well-being.
Milwaukee, WIwuwm.com

How Companion Planting Can Improve Your Garden’s Health

If you’re a gardener in the city of Milwaukee, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Venice Williams. She’s the executive director of Alice’s Garden and a strong advocate for urban agriculture. Through her work, she’s created a community dedicated to the health and benefits of organic gardening. Now, she’s...
Gardeningdengarden.com

3 Best Garden Foliage Plants for Full Sun

Rachel is a passionate plantsperson, YouTuber and author living in Ireland. She grows a wide range of hardy subtropical and tropical plants. Whether you're looking to fill out a garden border or find plants that look pretty even when they're not in bloom, foliage plants can be a great and easy way to add color and interest to your garden year round.
GardeningELLE DECOR

The Dos and Don’ts of Gardening, According to Two Landscape Stars

Who isn’t thinking about a garden these days? But if you’re at a loss when it comes to your (unmanicured) lot in life, or simply looking to start out, Fernando Wong and Tim Johnson, the duo behind the landscape design firm Fernando Wong Outdoor Living Design, are here to help. Wong, who is currently on the new Discovery+ gardening show Clipped with TV personality Chris Lambton and domestic goddess Martha Stewart, joined Johnson to share with ELLE DECOR their foolproof tips for planning a garden and making it thrive for seasons to come. And speaking of seasons, be sure to tune into the finale of Clipped on June 16.
Posted by
rofiqnas

Create Beautiful Decorations for Your Windowsill Using Ornamental Plants

The decoration is an important thing for you to create in the interior of any room in your home. This is because decorations will give you a beautiful appearance with a variety of concepts to suit your expression and character. In addition, you can also use a variety of decorations that match the interior design that you create in your home. There are various decorations that you can choose from for your home interior, from natural decorations to synthetic decorations. Natural decorations that are commonly used in homes are wood material and various types of ornamental plants.
GardeningFinancial Times

‘Right plant, right place’ – the greener garden guide

In 1978, visionary British plantswoman Beth Chatto published The Dry Garden, championing plants that could survive arid conditions without watering even during the hottest months of the year. Twelve years later she poured all that expertise into the famous gravel garden at her home and nursery in Elmstead Market in Essex, one of the driest, warmest areas of the UK. She created large curvaceous beds, designed using a length of hose, and filled them with drought-tolerant grasses, euphorbias, spiky eryngiums and sun-loving irises amid verbenas, verbascums and aromatic thyme. Chatto planted well, ensuring young plants had a good start by creating a rain-capturing bowl shape around each one before topping them with gravel, helping to suppress weeds and trap moisture. Her enlightened approach of working with nature without wasting precious resources – along with her mantra of “right plant, right place” – have never felt as relevant and urgent as they do right now.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

Vegetable garden ideas – designs and layouts for backyard plots

The rekindled interest in 'grow your own' has got us all searching for vegetable garden ideas. From tomatoes and herbs grown in pots by the back door to neat allotment-style rows all brimming with produce, there are ideas for every homeowner and every plot. However, it can seem daunting, particularly...
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

Vacation plans should include landscape care

Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Many gardening enthusiasts work tirelessly to make sure they have an attractive landscape. After all those hours working outdoors, plant lovers deserve a little vacation time. But what can you do to help ensure the garden isn’t dead when you return?
Georgia Statetribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Invasive Plants in Georgia

I’m one of those transplants to Georgia. Having grown up in the Midwest, I was struck by Georgia’s beautiful trees, rolling hills, mountains, and lovely gardens. You might imagine my horror the first time I saw some of the beautiful trees completely covered by a coat of green vines. I...
Urbana, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Love Fresh Salsa? Plant A Salsa Garden

URBANA — The secret to salsa from scratch is using the freshest ingredients straight from a homegrown garden. Andrew Holsinger , a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator says even those without a lot of outdoor space can grow salsa ingredients on a patio or porch. “While planting seeds in the ground gives you the best opportunity to pick custom cultivars for your personal preferences, most of these ingredients can also be grown in containers,” says Holsinger. Continue Reading
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Master Gardener: One of my favorite plants

A few years back, I decided to redesign a walkway path, which extended from the street to the back of my property and around the house. The hardscape was completed by a local landscape company. No artificial landscape barrier cloth was employed. Stones were placed in the gravel/sand base that allowed them to remain stable over time, and between each stone, topsoil was used to fill in the spaces.