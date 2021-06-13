Reader's viewpoint: It takes a village

I was a bit taken aback by the front page coverage of the opinions of four local people on whether to vaccinate “children” in the fight against the pandemic. If any one of the four had any medical training or experience it was not shared. I have no issue with those who gave their thoughts. But why would a small newspaper publish those thoughts on its front page without any amplification or examination. I question nobody or nothing on the rights of all parties to do what was done. I question the paper’s judgment on offering this material without reservation or explanation. I was shocked, shocked I tell you when an eight year old young man was averse to taking the shot. Does this mean, if left to him, he might be susceptible to small pox, typhoid fever, or polio? One lady explained the lack of damage caused to children by Covid. She did not discuss the ability of a child to transmit the virus to an adult. Why these opinions are presented on the front page is curious to me.