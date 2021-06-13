Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

1946: Plans shared for development of the Cove Palisades Park

By Madras Pioneer
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 10 days ago

Oregon Department of Corrections representative visits Madras to discuss possible prison site 25 years ago

100 YEARS AGO

June 9, 1921

On last Friday, in the section east of Ashwood known as the Muddy Creek section, occurred one of the worst cloud bursts and waterspouts that has ever occurred in the territory. In a letter to County Roadmaster Raymond Heider, Jesse Kilts, well-known resident of that section says, "The cloud burst today (Friday) was serious and did a great deal of damage. Muddy Creek fill is completely washed out and the bridge at Davis' is gone. To a great extent, the road is torn up and in many places it is filled with rock. My impression is that it is much worse farther down the creek. I believe the bridge at the Frates place is out as I don't see how it could possibly stand the strain of the rushing waters. Muddy Creek was a wide flooded river taking trees and boulders with it. From the top of the hill at Ollers I could see Cherry Creek was full to the banks." Mr. Heider left Wednesday morning to view the damage and prepare for the necessary repairs. This is a portion of the road from Ashwood to Mitchell and was only recently completed. People who had traveled the road say that it was an excellent piece of road construction, being better than the average road in this section. It is probable that rebuilding the road will commence at once, although members of the County Court have, as yet, not learned the exact condition of it.

75 YEARS AGO

June 6, 1946

On the day of the recent water celebration, the editor of the Pioneer was a guest in the car of T. Leland Brown, attorney for the Jefferson Water Conservancy district, with S.H. Boardman, state parks superintendent, and Marshal N. Dana, editor of the Oregon Journal, on the ride from the Madras airbase to the Rodman place, scene of the formal ceremonies.

During the ride Mr. Boardman told members of the party briefly of plans for an elaborate development of the Cove Palisades Park in Jefferson County.

In his brief discussion he revealed that this park may become one of the most unique, from the standpoint of the geologist, on the globe. Currently developments are already under way are of primary interest to fishermen, who come from all parts of the nation to seek the famed redsides of Central Oregon. New facilities and new roads and trails will not only interest fishermen but also international geologists and tourist, seeking rare sights.

Mr. Boardman promised that he would send the Pioneer a comprehensive summary of plans of the proposed park development, which will include a magnificent swimming pool and hotel. Keeping his promise, he has forwarded his own recommendations to the Oregon State Highway commission and an article entitled, "The Cove, a Palisaded Park of Geological Significance," written by W.A. Langille, state parks historian.

Accompanying the parks information, Mr. Boardman wrote as follows:

"I wish to thank you at this time for the many courtesies you extended me while visiting with you and your people the Saturday of the celebration. You have a wonderful project in the making, one of the finest in the state. I hope to make the Cove one of the finest parks in the state.

The Pioneer will print the Langille article and the statement of Mr. Boardman serially during the coming weeks. It is suggested that Jefferson County readers keep their papers, in order that they may have for reference the entire story of the park on conclusion of its publication. It will be worthy of a place in family scrap books.

By W.A. Langille

The Cove Palisades State Park is located in Jefferson County occupying all, or part, of seventeen sections in Township 11 and 12 south, range 12 east, W.M.

The north boundary is approximately one-and-one-half miles below the junction of the Metolius River with the Deschutes, its south margin approximately one mile south of the county bridge over Crooked River, and less than a half mile south of the Deschutes crossing, a maximum length of six miles and varying from a quarter mile to three-and-a-quarter miles in width, covering most of the Crooked River and Deschutes canyons for almost the entire park length.

Of this area 2,671 acres are leased from the United States by and through the Central Oregon grazing project, La-OR-2, under a 50-year Cooperative and license agreement dated October 21, 1941. Another 2,582 acres are also leased by and through the bureau of reclamation, under the terms of an annual permit, first dated March 9, 1949. This permit is renewable from year to year until the area is needed for reclamation purposes. In addition, 320 acres were purchased from the state land board, 800 acres from Jefferson County, and 423 acres from seven private owners, the total as of June 30, 1942, being 7,066 acres of impressive scenic grandeur, and includes some of the finest trout fishing water in the state, all set aside for the enjoyment and edification of Oregon citizens and Oregon visitors.

The recreational features of the park were initiated in 1937 and the project, with its accomplished development, was tentatively transferred to the Oregon State Highway commission in 1938, but its care was not fully assumed by the State parks department until June 1, 1941, when the present resident caretaker, R.H. Rands, was placed in charge.

The first development for recreational purposes was by CCC forces, under the direction of the personnel of the Central Oregon grazing project, LA-OR-2. Work was started on the small flat area at the west end of the Crooked River bridge. Here an acre, more or less, was cleared and sowed to lawn grass, a water system installed, tables and benches hewn from juniper trees were set up, with an adequate number of park stoves and essential out-buildings.

50 YEARS AGO

June 10, 1971

As soon as a lease arrangement can be decided upon by the Jefferson County Airport Commission and the Madras City Council, construction should begin on a new hangar at the Madras Airport.

Charles Skeans, Madras High School vice-principal and private, pilot approached the city council with the idea at Tuesday's council meeting. Skeans said that he, Norm Hyder, Dick Lindley, and Stafford Cook would like to get started on a small, three-plane hangar as soon as possible.

The council adopted a motion made by councilmen Robert Duke recommending that the airport commission prepare a ten-year lease with an option to renewal, for two ten-year periods. Such an arrangement, the council felt, would provide the leasees a fair amount of security while in no way would bind the city of Madras to any future financial obligations.

25 YEARS AGO

June 12, 1996

The Oregon Department of Corrections is looking for six large sites for state prisons, and two small sites for prison work camps.

A representative from the corrections department was in Madras this week, discussing the matter with local government officials and business people.

ZaDean Auyer, corrections department facilities siting coordinator, said that if people in Jefferson County are interested in having the corrections department consider the Madras area as a possible state prison site, the local governments should pass resolutions indicating this.

Local jurisdictions have through the month of July to indicate that they are interested, Auyer said.

A large prison would employ between 500 and 550 people. The smaller facilities will employ between 100 and 150 people. The estimated annual payroll for each major facility is $12.5 million.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
360
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Ashwood, OR
City
Madras, OR
City
Cove, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Madras, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palisades Park#Central Oregon#The County Court#Pioneer#The Oregon Journal#Cooperative#The Bureau Of Reclamation#The State Land Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

N&S Tractor acquires Ag West Supply

Longtime Oregon cooperative finds opportunity to expand with N&S Tractor Inc. California-based N&S Tractor Inc. has acquired Ag West Supply's five Oregon equipment locations, including the Madras store. "The customers truly won't see much of a change. The faces will still stay the same, but the customers' opportunity to have...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Local organizations craft petition for public use of Oswego Lake

A trial to determine the decade-long argument over public access is set for spring 2022. The issue regarding public access to Oswego Lake is slowly resurfacing. With a trial date set for next year to determine the fate of a lawsuit that went all the way to the Oregon Supreme Court and was remanded to lower courts in 2019, local community organizations have written a petition to encourage the Lake Oswego City Council to reverse its position on the matter right away.
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

County facing historic level drought

Drought could rival what the Crook County/Prineville community faced in 1991-1992. Crook County may have finally gotten some much-needed rain during the past couple weeks, but it comes nowhere close to fixing the severe drought facing the community. The county is facing a drought that could rival the one that...
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Settlement reached on forest service project

Forest Service sued by conservation groups opposing Black Mountain Project. U.S. Forest Service has reached an undisclosed settlement with two conservation organizations regarding a project on Ochoco National Forest. According to a Central Oregon LandWatch and Oregon Wild news release, the settlement of lawsuit challenging the Black Mountain project was...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

June 23 community briefs

Blood drives set, historical society slates event, come fly a flag, cemetery gets grant. The American Red Cross will hold blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 at Newberg Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 530 E. Edgewood Drive; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 at the Newberg Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St. and noon to 6 p.m. June 25 at the Newberg Fred Meyer, 3300 Portland Road.
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby plans paving, ADA project in July

With the start of the city's fiscal year, the large paving project will get underway along NW Second Avenue, other sites. The City of Canby's Public Works Department has determined its annual paving schedule for the 2021–2022 fiscal year. The city will repave and upgrade ADA ramps on NW Second...
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Black Bear hit with fine for opening against state mandate

Madras restaurant owner Joe Davis says he will appeal $8,900 fine OSHA imposed on diner. Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited the Madras Black Bear Diner for opening the restaurant against guidelines the Oregon Health Authority imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The citation says the...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland still planning organized homeless villages

Commissioner Dan Ryan said plans are moving forward in wake of LPGA decision to move annual tournament out of North Portland.In the wake of the Ladies Professional Golf Association moving its annual tournament out of Portland because of concerns over homeless camps near the course, city leaders say they are working to locate organized villages not on streets and open spaces. "We haven't made a clear decision yet on the size and focus but they will be throughout the city — this is a citywide challenge," said Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, who is the liaison to the city-Multnomah...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Dinkel honored for water board service

Deschutes Valley Water District Board member Gary Dinkel saw many improvements during his tenure. The Deschutes Valley Water District has grown by 40% over the course of Gary Dinkel's service on the board of commissioners. Dinkel recently stepped away from his board duties after serving the water district for 24...
Bend, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Skydiver celebrates 40th birthday by breaking state record

Bend resident Dan Horne completes 41 skydives with Skydive Awesome at the Madras Airport. Dan Horne wanted to do something big to celebrate his 40th birthday. Could that be some sort of record? Horne looked it up. He found that Rodney Holberton held the Oregon state skydiving record for jumping 40 times at Beagle Sky Ranch in southern Oregon on March 16, 1986.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Valley Catholic senior named Portland's Rose Festival queen

Lili Rosebrook was crowned as Queen of Rosaria, joining her mother, the 1989 queen, with top honor.A Valley Catholic High School senior has been named 2021 Rose Festival queen — and joined her mother as a Queen of Rosaria. Lilianna "Lili" Rosebrook was crowned in a ceremony Friday at Washington Park. She represented the Metro West area in the Rose Festival court. She's the daughter of Phillip Rosebrook and Deanna Connell, and Deanna Connell preceded her as a Rose Festival queen, representing St. Mary's Academy in 1989. She has three siblings: Mia, Julia, James. A D V E R T...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Sheriff's riot squad likely to step back from crowd control

Mass defections from Portland's rapid response unit cited as sheriff's unit curbed.Multnomah County will rein in use of its crowd control unit to police protests in the wake of the mass resignation of Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team, a top union official says. The informal commitment was made in response to concerns voiced by the county's 15-member unit, which bears the same name as the Portland RRT, said Sgt. Matt Ferguson, president of the Multnomah County Deputy Sheriffs Association, which represents the unit's members. Ferguson said the concerns driving the informal change echoed those voiced by the Portland unit...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Gresham eyes $2.5 million purchase of Shaull Property

City moves closer to reclaiming woods from development; deal must be finalized by fall.After a public outcry to save a stand of Douglas fir trees, the city of Gresham plans to move forward with a multi-million dollar purchase of a local natural area. The 7.82-acre Shaull Property, located at 3535 W. Powell Blvd., had a significant price tag after a Bend-based developer, SGS LLC, snapped up the site with plans to construct 30 homes. That proposed development led to an uproar, prompting city officials to put out a survey and begin the process for reclaiming the woods near...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

No more density in Frog Pond West

The city should not increase density in the neighborhood beyond what is required by state law. Soon, in response to House Bill 2001, the Wilsonville City Council will consider increased density in the westernmost and current development in the Frog Pond neighborhoods. The current zoning for Frog Pond West is for the construction of almost exclusively single-family residences of relatively lower density, with higher density and attached housing (such as duplexes, triplexes, and townhouses) in later developments in Frog Pond East and South. HB 2001, passed in 2019, requires that the current zoning from Frog Pond West cannot exclude middle housing, such as attached housing such as duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, and townhomes.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Columbia County Police Logs: June 2-15, 2021

Over two weeks, calls include: illegal sockeye fishing, an erratic motorist and disturbing the peace. Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Highway 30 near Johnsons Landing Road in Scappoose. A business owner said a man had been at his store for over three hours and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He also kept walking into traffic on the highway. Following contact, the 37-year-old St. Helens man was found to be on post-prison supervision and admitted to recent methamphetamine use and possession of marijuana. Columbia County Parole and Probation officers responded to the scene and took him into custody.