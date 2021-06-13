Best Prime Day 2021 iPad deals in the UK

Apple continues to tout the iPad as a laptop replacement, but that doesn't just happen right out of the box. You need to get a keyboard first, at the very least, before that shiny new iPad can be more like a MacBook. And if you're looking for a nice iPad keyboard, then it's hard to go wrong with any Brydge offering. With Brydge, you get a solid and hefty Bluetooth keyboard that easily attaches to your iPad of choice, and it seamlessly blends together, making it all look like a psuedo-MacBook. The Brydge Pro+ and MAX+ keyboards also feature a trackpad, to bring you one step closer to a full on laptop.