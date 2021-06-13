iSmile Dental Products Acquires Dental Savings International

Preventive Care Provides Important Smile Protection. While you should be committed to caring for your smile at home, you should also take advantage of the preventive dental services offered during every checkup. There are measures you should take on a daily basis to make sure that your teeth and gums are healthy. That means caring for your smile by brushing and flossing, but it also means protecting yourself with smarter dieting habits that limit your sugar intake. With that said, even if you do feel completely confident in your ability to protect your smile at home, you should have preventive services lined up. At these appointments, you receive important feedback and receive cleanings that deal with plaque as well as tartar buildup.