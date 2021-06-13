Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, NJ

iSmile Dental Products Acquires Dental Savings International

By PRWeb
Times Union
 10 days ago

Combined Companies Will Improve U.S. Delivery Times Coast to Coast. Sacramento, California-based iSmile Dental Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired Dental Savings International based in Union City, New Jersey. “The addition of Dental Savings International, along with their entire east coast team, complements iSmile’s long term...

www.timesunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
New Jersey State
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Union City, NJ
City
Sacramento, CA
Union City, NJ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Office#Dentists#Stocks#Account Managers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Lifestyleverywellfamily.com

Best Dental Insurance for Braces

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Braces and other orthodontic treatments can be a significant out-of-pocket expense—usually about $5,000 to $6,000, and, in some cases, around...
Lifestyledoctortipster.com

Dental Tourism – Save Money and Get the Best Dental Services

Dental tourism is a phenomenon that is becoming increasingly popular because of the benefits it offers. This is a trend that initially started as a response to the increasingly high costs of healthcare and long waiting lists. In dental tourism, a patient suffering from one or more of dental issues...
Provo, UTutahbusiness.com

Curve Dental announces integration with Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Provo— Curve Dental, the leading provider of cloud-based dental solutions today announced its integration with LocalMed, the industry’s foremost online scheduling solution from Dental Intelligence. With this integration, dental practices using Curve’s practice management system will give their patients the unprecedented ability to schedule and confirm appointments online without having to call the office.
Skin CareHouston Chronicle

4 Dental Cost Savings Tips

(BPT) - Too often we think of dental care as nothing more than a cosmetic concern. The truth is that taking care of your teeth has much more of an effect on your overall health than you might think. As you get older, it is important to ensure that you make dental care a priority to help protect yourself from diseases and ailments that can affect your mouth’s health. If you’ve been hesitant to visit your dentist due to cost, here are four dental cost savings tips that might help.
Health Servicesdrbicuspid.com

Aspen Dental introduces Motto clear aligners

With Motto, patients first receive a digital scan to custom manufacture each aligner. Onsite labs and in-office technology then enable patients to receive their aligner on the same day, rather than forcing patients to wait weeks for their aligners or impression kit, Aspen Dental said. Motto is available now at...
Marketsnewsparent.com

Dental Electrosurgery Systems Market 2020: Wallach Surgical Devices, Premier Dental Products Company, Magpie Tech. Corp. and Others to 2025

Dental Electrosurgery Systems Market report provide a overall prospect of the industry while interpreting changes in market dynamics, organizations, supply chain and prohibiting factors. From upstream and downstream vendors of the Dental Electrosurgery Systems industry will be scrutinized systematicly, the factors of product distribution and revenu generated after sale is presented as well. Analytical Dental Electrosurgery Systems forecast in the expert probe are present in total key market report along with its significant segments and growth policy. This report immerse all the important knowledgeable data required to understand the improvements in the Dental Electrosurgery Systems market and current growth trends of major regions.
drbicuspid.com

Dental Practice Made Simple: Setting production goals

-- Dental Practice Made Simple is a new video series from DrBicuspid.com and the Levin Group. Tune in every Wednesday for a quick tip from Dr. Roger P. Levin to learn how to build high-powered, proven systems that lead to practice success. One way to help you meet your practice...
Healthdrbicuspid.com

Delta Dental touts oral health investments in 2020

Delta Dental companies invested more than $102.5 million in communities to advance oral health and address health inequities and disparities, Delta Dental said. These efforts affected about 25 million people in the U.S. Additionally, Delta Dental companies committed $1.1 billion in COVID-19 response relief.
Brea, CAOrange County Business Journal

Envista, Ex-Dental Unit of Danaher, Sees Progress

Envista Holdings Corp. is emerging as a leaner, more profitable machine as the dental industry recovers from the pandemic. The Brea-based dental consumables, equipment and services provider, whose operating companies serve over 1 million dentists in 150 countries, posted first-quarter revenue and earnings well above consensus estimates last month. The...
Skin Caresunnysmilesep.com

The Importance Of General Dental Services

Preventive Care Provides Important Smile Protection. While you should be committed to caring for your smile at home, you should also take advantage of the preventive dental services offered during every checkup. There are measures you should take on a daily basis to make sure that your teeth and gums are healthy. That means caring for your smile by brushing and flossing, but it also means protecting yourself with smarter dieting habits that limit your sugar intake. With that said, even if you do feel completely confident in your ability to protect your smile at home, you should have preventive services lined up. At these appointments, you receive important feedback and receive cleanings that deal with plaque as well as tartar buildup.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Little Takes Over Dental Clinic

Dentist Shannyn Little has taken over the practice previously run by Thomas Vicars Jr. at 270 S. Bennett St. in downtown Southern Pines. Vicars retired earlier this year after almost 30 years at that location, now renamed Southern Pines Smiles. A North Carolina native, Little grew up in Belmont and...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Offset Printing Machines Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | DEK Printing Machines, Giugni S.R.L., Koenig & Bauer AG

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Offset Printing Machines Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Offset Printing Machines Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Offset Printing Machines processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsgetnews.info

Telerehabilitation Services Market Analysis Key Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, End User, Demand and Forecasts To 2030

Telerehabilitation form of service has been introduced by numerous healthcare organizations and hospitals to expand their business. The telerehabilitation system is for patients who live far from actual centers of rehabilitation. It also decreases the regular visits of patients to hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, since, after discharge, doctors are likely to follow up with clients. This also reduces the cost of transportation and saves patients’ and doctors’ time, thus providing customers with real-time recovery services in their homes.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Dermatology Treatment Devices Market

IndustryGrowthInsights, 13-04-2020: The research report on the Dermatology Treatment Devices Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the changing market situations. The report covers all the necessary information required by new entrants as well as the existing players to gain deeper insight.
Diseases & TreatmentsGizmodo

A Rare, Cancer-Like Parasite Is Emerging in North America

A cancer-like parasitic disease caused by certain tapeworms has squirmed its way into North America, researchers in Canada warn. Their recent review shows that cases of the still very rare disease have started to rise in the province of Alberta and elsewhere over the past few years, in both humans and animals. They also present evidence that these parasites were likely brought over by dogs from Europe and have now definitely made a new home here.
Marketsonpblog.com

Vibratory Fluidized Bed (VFB) Processors Market : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

MarketQuest.biz has introduced a new study on Global Vibratory Fluidized Bed (VFB) Processors Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends, and competitive landscape details, and forecast for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report contains a professional and comprehensive market study analysis offering on-the-ground insights. The report presents regional analysis, discussing the in-detail factors that have helped a region to lead in the global Vibratory Fluidized Bed (VFB) Processors market. It also highlights the aspects that have not worked in the favor of the market and hence the reader should avoid investing in it. Thus, it studies the growth dynamics of the global Vibratory Fluidized Bed (VFB) Processors market on a regional and global level, both by providing precise statistics of the current year and the past.
Softwaresandiegosun.com

Expert Survey 2021: Audit Management Software Market is Going to Boom With IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Protiviti

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Audit Management Software Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Audit Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.