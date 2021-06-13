Eurozone inequality proves economic catch-up by poorer states isn’t a given
Economists generally study inequality – how big income gaps between households are – at the national level. That's understandable given it's where major policy choices tend to happen, but this can sideline other issues such as global inequality (income inequality between individuals around the world is traumatically high but encouragingly falling). Fascinating new research looks to fill another such gap: inequality trends across the EU.