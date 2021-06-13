The Future of Work is in for a (Gigantic) Change
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The idea that seems to be gaining cultural popularity in recent times, in part because of COVID has been the four-day workweek. Already companies in Europe and Australasia, Japan are swearing by its efficacy and citing growth in productivity of their people and less attrition rate. It has seen moderate to high success in the technology sector and some other sectors like FMCG and even Restaurants who are beginning to dabble with it.www.entrepreneur.com