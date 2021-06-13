The Future of Work is in for a (Gigantic) Change

International Exchange Programs on Climate Change in Sweden. Are you passionate about climate change? Have experience in sustainable development and want your voice will be heard? Fryshuset is looking for you! Fryshuset with support of Greenpeace, Postcode Lottery and European Solidarity Corps create the new opportunity for youth! We are hiring volunteers for #ClimateChangeMakerSpace in Fryshuset for 1 year. We want to support young people’s environmental and climate commitment. What can you do? (here can be more tasks) • Create activities for young people who are involved in or worried about the climate and environment today (locally). • Meet young people who want to make a positive change in their local community. • Together create events about climate change and sustainable development goals. • Define what challenges and issues young people meet, analyze and report it. • The projects can vary from environmental protection to social challenges. It is up to you which project you will choose!