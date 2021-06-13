Cancel
Indiana Jones 5 updates : Jones joins the cast, Set Pics, Title rumor & more!

By K.T Simpson
moviehole.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new pic from the UK set of “Indiana Jones 5” (more on it’s. title below) shows Harrison Ford’s ageing archeologist getting about with a new character, played by Toby Jones (“Captain America : The First Avenger”, “The Hunger Games”). You’ll also notice that Ford has ‘dots’ on his face,...

Movieszoomerradio.ca

FORD BACK FOR ONE MORE KICK AS INDIANA JONES

He’s now 78 and back on set and even wearing his trademark fedora. Harrison Ford has begun shooting his fifth turn as Indiana Jones. Ford first introduced us to the archeology professor and acquirer of antiquities in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” in 1981. His most recent outing was 2008’s “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”
MoviesGamespot

Indiana Jones 5: First Image Of Harrison Ford Leaks From The Set

An image from the set of Indiana Jones 5 has emerged, providing the first look at Harrison Ford in the title role. It's not a high-quality, official studio image, but it does show Ford in his character's trademark fedora and brown jacket--along with a mask. The fifth Indiana Jones film...
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Why did it have to be…masks? Indiana Jones spotted on set

As a lad, Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones was a Scout, and the actor who portrays him, Harrison Ford, is still following the rules to this day: He was just spotted on set in his trademark Indiana Jones costume, topped off with a COVID mask. A snap of the star, apparently...
Movieshot1029.com

Harrison Ford is Back As Indiana Jones as Filming Begins on ‘Indiana Jones 5’

First things first, let’s just all agree that the last ‘Indiana Jones’ movie they made was just terrible and we know this one will be better. Ok, moving on. Harrison Ford is back in his second most iconic role, Han Solo being number one. Harrison is back as Indiana Jones as filming has begun on ‘Indiana Jones 5’. Josh Gad posted a photo on Instagram showing Harrison Ford back in his signature outfit on set.
Moviesthenewstrace.com

Indiana Jones 5 to incorporate scenes exploring Indiana Jones’ previous

After discovering a brand new director and delaying manufacturing because of COVID-19, Indiana Jones 5 has in spite of everything begun filming. Even if to this point Harrison Ford was once no longer observed a lot on set, even if it kind of feels that the actor has a double at the premises. Leaked pictures revealed via The Day-to-day Mail display a stuntman who seems to be dressed in a masks appearing a more youthful Ford, which signifies that the movie may come with scenes that discover the previous of Indiana Jones.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Offers Blunt Reaction To Title Rumors

The Indiana Jones franchise wrote itself the absolute perfect sendoff when, at the end of the 1989 picture titled Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Indy (Harrison Ford) and his father (Sean Connery) rose off into the sunset, having completed the old man’s life-long quest. Only, the crew came back and made another movie. And it wasn’t very good. So they are trying again with an as-yet-untitled Indiana Jones 5, this time directed by Logan helmer James Mangold. There has been a flurry of social media activity surrounding the film as Mangold finally has begun filming. And for some reason, fans think they know the movie’s title, but Mangold’s here to tell them they are wrong:
Moviesnewsthump.com

New Indiana Jones film set in Danesbury Metal Detecting Club

Harrison Ford will take up Fedora, Whip and Detectron 4000S+ one last time in the forthcoming Indiana Jones film – in which the 80-year-old Indy will be enjoying a quiet retirement in Suffolk. Jones – who has spent his life searching for lost treasures – will scratch the itch as...
MoviesPopculture

'Indiana Jones 5' Set Photo Reveals CGI Change to Harrison Ford

Filming for Indiana Jones 5 is underway, and while the plot details of the upcoming sequel are being kept under lock and key, Internet sleuths are starting to uncover potential details about the film. /Film has the latest scoop from the set, getting a hold of a photo from filming that may offer a major clue to when the film is set. In the photo, star Harrison Ford, 78, can be seen with motion capture dots around his face and neck, fueling the rumor that Ford will be de-aged for the film.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Indiana Jones 5 set video confirms movie's villains

As filming gets under way on Indiana Jones 5, on-set footage has emerged that confirms the return of a familiar foe. Uploaded online from production in Yorkshire, the new clip from YouTube account nymrfootage (above) shows a train emblazoned with Nazi insignia such as the swastika and Reichsadler (Imperial Eagle), suggesting that Harrison Ford's character will face off once again with the fascists.
Indiana Statenewpaper24.com

Indiana Jones 5 set pictures tease time journey plot after statue noticed? | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Indiana Jones 5 set pictures tease time journey plot after statue noticed? | Movies | Leisure. Some 13 years after the discharge of the final outing and Indiana Jones 5 has begun taking pictures within the north of England. Harrison Ford, who turns 79 subsequent month, was noticed again in his iconic costume for the Lucasfilm blockbuster that co-stars Mads Mikkelsen. The ultimate movie within the franchise’s title stays underneath wraps, though Steven Spielberg – who has stepped again from directing to supply – has beforehand confirmed the motion takes place within the Nineteen Sixties.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Online Gripes About Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold Sets The Record Straight On Some Criticisms Of The Film

The recent start on production for director James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5 has led to the natural phase of internet commenters leveling gripes against the upcoming sequel. Even with a lack of surprise for the criticisms being made against the fourth sequel to the legendary franchise starring Harrison Ford, there’s still something to be said about the what people have been talking about. And Mangold himself set the record straight with a simple statement made in his own defense.
Moviesmovienewsnet.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Seemingly Confirm Nazis, De-Aging, and Toby Jones

New leaked pictures from the Indiana Jones 5 set in England have just arrived, and they are most interesting!. After lots of rumors and speculation about possibly some flashbacks to the Nazi era and a de-aged Harrison Ford, we have now visual proof of all of that. Several pictures surfaced online on Friday showing us several Nazi symbols on a train (see above), as well as Nazi-era vehicles in the set of the movie (via Metro News). Additionally, a bunch of pictures leaked on Reddit (see the post below), showing us that MCU’s very own Doctor Zola, Toby Jones, is in this movie (which we didn’t know). Additionally, if you look close enough, you can easily see dots on Harrison Ford’s face, which would confirm that Lucasfilm is planning to de-age him for a few scenes in this movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Indiana Jones 5 Set Video Teases WWII Flashbacks

Indy is finally back in action. After years of being stuck in development, Indiana Jones 5 at last started production this month, with set pics already revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his classic costume as the world’s most beloved archaeologist. After The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull proved so unpopular in 2008, it’s likely this fifth movie will aim to more closely recapture the nostalgia of the 80s trilogy. And these new photos tease one way it’ll do that.