Indiana Jones 5 updates : Jones joins the cast, Set Pics, Title rumor & more!

New leaked pictures from the Indiana Jones 5 set in England have just arrived, and they are most interesting!. After lots of rumors and speculation about possibly some flashbacks to the Nazi era and a de-aged Harrison Ford, we have now visual proof of all of that. Several pictures surfaced online on Friday showing us several Nazi symbols on a train (see above), as well as Nazi-era vehicles in the set of the movie (via Metro News). Additionally, a bunch of pictures leaked on Reddit (see the post below), showing us that MCU’s very own Doctor Zola, Toby Jones, is in this movie (which we didn’t know). Additionally, if you look close enough, you can easily see dots on Harrison Ford’s face, which would confirm that Lucasfilm is planning to de-age him for a few scenes in this movie.