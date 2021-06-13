Portman, Moore board Will Ferrell-produced family drama
“Star Wars” and “Hunger Games” vets Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are teaming for Todd Hayne’s next, “May December”, says THR. A family drama, the Samy Burch script “begins 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband, Joe, and as their twins are set to graduate from high school. When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry spends time with the family to better understand Gracie, who she will be playing in a film, family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze.”moviehole.net