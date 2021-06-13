Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Portman, Moore board Will Ferrell-produced family drama

By K.T Simpson
moviehole.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Star Wars” and “Hunger Games” vets Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are teaming for Todd Hayne’s next, “May December”, says THR. A family drama, the Samy Burch script “begins 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband, Joe, and as their twins are set to graduate from high school. When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry spends time with the family to better understand Gracie, who she will be playing in a film, family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze.”

moviehole.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore to star in 'May December'

Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will headline the upcoming film 'May December' from acclaimed director Todd Haynes. As per Variety, Haynes will helm 'May December' from a screenplay by Samy Burch, based on a story from herself and Alex Mechanik. 'May December' will...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

natalie portman

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore Board Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are reteaming to star in Todd Haynes’ May December. The family drama, to be shopped to international buyers at Cannes by Rocket Science, will see Moore…. Natalie Portman to Star in HBO Movie Based on Elena...
Moviesava360.com

Moore, Portman Join Haynes’ “May”

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to join celebrated filmmaker Todd Haynes’ new family drama “May December”. The story begins twenty years after a notorious tabloid romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband, Joe, and as their twins are set to graduate from high school. When Hollywood actress Elizabeth...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Shailene Woodley Starring in 'Robots,' New Comedy From 'Borat' Writer

Shailene Woodley will star in “Robots,” which is being described as a “fast-paced comedy” from Anthony Hines, one of the writers of “Borat” and “Bruno.” It marks a change of pace for Woodley, best known for the dystopian “Divergent” films and the dare-you-not-to-devolve-into-a-puddle-of-tears romance “The Fault in Our Stars.”. “Robots”...
CelebritiesPopculture

Vin Diesel Reveals What Caused His Feud With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Vin Diesel has shed new light on his rumored feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the Fast & Furious franchise. The two have reportedly been at odds on and off throughout the filming of the last few movies. This week, Diesel spoke to Men's Health about F9, where he revealed that the root of the issue was creative differences over Johnson's character, Luke Hobbs.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street.In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining how the woman accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.The situation escalated when the woman in question decided to call the police, accusing the other women of “threatening” her, and admitting to being racist.“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” the woman says.Over 2.6m...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Will Be Truly Shocked at the Ratings After Mayim Bialik Guest Hosted

The ratings are in for all of the Jeopardy! guest hosts who have completed their stints so far — and the numbers may just shock those who really loved Mayim Bialik. Now that we've seen nine celebrity guest hosts (10 if you include Savannah Guthrie, who is currently manning the lectern until June 25), multiple outlets are starting to round up the audience ratings episodes received while each had their turn leading the beloved quiz show.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

With Mare of Easttown, Julianne Nicholson Gets Her Moment

The character actor, stealing scenes for decades in projects ranging from Ally McBeal to Masters of Sex to August: Osage County, has reached a long-deserved new stage in her career: “I don’t want it to stop and I don’t see any reason why it should.”. With a single episode, Mare...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Meryl Streep and John Cazale: the truth about a sad and passionate love story

Meryl Streep celebrates its 72 years this June 22. The actress was born in 1949 in New Jersey City, the daughter of an editor and a pharmaceutical executive. Somehow and thanks to the creativity of his mother, he became closer to art in adolescence. After finishing college, he attended Yale University, where he studied for a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Stuntman Alex Harvill's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are being revealed in regards to Alex Harvill's passing. On June 21, the Grant County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the stuntman's autopsy was completed last week. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the torso. His body has since been released to a funeral home.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Celebrities24newshd.tv

Fahad Mustafa called out by Maheen Ghani to produce ‘better’ dramas

While many celebrities decided to support Hania Aamir during her struggles against portraying a bold front and then the actress confronting the effects of negativity being thrown her way, renowned actor and host Fahad Mustafa also decided to stand on Hania’s side. Hania and Asim’s rivalry since the past one...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Star Shameik Moore Joins Sydney Sweeney In Crime-Drama ‘Silver Star’ — Cannes Market

Shameik Moore is newly attached to lead upcoming feature Silver Star opposite Sydney Sweeney, we can reveal. The Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse and Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor will play Buddy, a 20-year-old Civil War re-enactor who is fresh out of jail and struggling to root himself in today’s world. Buddy is determined to reconnect with his estranged parents by saving their home from foreclosure, whatever it takes. During a botched bank robbery, Buddy takes Franny (Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney), an impulsive, pregnant 19-year-old with nothing to lose, as his hostage and together they embark on an unexpected road trip across America. We first revealed the project last year.