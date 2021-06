Opponent: Union Omaha (5-1-2) Last Result: Richmond Kickers 0, Forward Madison 0. Underperforming – If the playoffs were to start today the Kickers wouldn’t be in them. The team for reasons that escape my pea brain can’t seem to string together two good games. When they’re firing on all cylinders they’re one of the top teams in the league but that only seems to happen in short bursts and rarely for a whole game and never in back-to-back games.