Debt for women has been rebranded as a naughty little treat

Last weekend a pink ice-cream van parked in Shoreditch and handed mermaid-themed treats to young people fizzing through the shops as lockdown lifted. It was a promotion by leading “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) service Klarna, whose pastel-pink logo is on the checkout page of fashion sites like H&M and Urban Outfitters, and the mermaid element interested me because I have hovered often over that logo, then pulled back with the dready feeling that it could lure me to the rocks.