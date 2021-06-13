Cancel
Debt for women has been rebranded as a naughty little treat

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend a pink ice-cream van parked in Shoreditch and handed mermaid-themed treats to young people fizzing through the shops as lockdown lifted. It was a promotion by leading “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) service Klarna, whose pastel-pink logo is on the checkout page of fashion sites like H&M and Urban Outfitters, and the mermaid element interested me because I have hovered often over that logo, then pulled back with the dready feeling that it could lure me to the rocks.

#Women Empowerment#Debt Collectors#Fourth Wave Feminism#New Feminism#Housing Prices#H M#Bnpl Company
