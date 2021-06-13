Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Cafe Astrology .com

cafeastrology.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou instinctively know that change is necessary for your growth, and you also go through many transformations in your lifetime. You are at once fascinated with and worried about the unknown. This compels you to be as prepared as possible and to plan ahead. You like to be prepared for the unknown and often plan ahead. You are not only hard working, you love to work and feel at your best when you are responsible and committed. You are creative and unique in the ways you express yourself.

cafeastrology.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Lynde
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Ethan Embry
Person
Ally Sheedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Cafe Astrology#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Astrology
Related
TV & Videosdnyuz.com

Modern Love Podcast: Was It Me or Our Astrology?

“I had always pitied the desperate fools targeted by those ads. Now it seemed the desperate fool was me.”. “Love life not working out? Health problems? Everything going wrong?”. Amisha Patel used to be skeptical of astrological services that offered claims about the future. Her parents, who immigrated to the...
Lifestyleeureka.news

Esoteric Astrology as news for week June 9 – 15

Chiron (a small solar system, an asteroid, between Saturn & Uranus) left the Neptunian waters of Pisces and entered Aries (all things new) February 2019. Since then, humanity has been on a quest for its self-identity. It’s just the beginning of that new identity. Chiron remains in Aries until February 2027. Chiron was a Greek Centaur, a kind healer, wounded and unable to heal himself.
Lifestyletheastrologypodcast.com

Herbalism and Astrology: Connecting Plants and Planets

Episode 308 features an interview with Diana Rose Harper and Sarah Corbett about herbalism and astrology, and the connection between plants and planets. Herbalism is the study and practice of the medicinal and therapeutic use of plants, and traditionally astrology was used in conjunction with it in order to enhance the effectiveness and personalization of certain treatments.
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

This Week Will Bring Glamorous New Beginnings, According To Astrologers

Mercury retrograde ends this week, but a few other notable transits are swooping in to take its place. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins:. Mercury has been retrograde in tea-spilling Gemini, which scrambled signals at every turn. From mismanaged scheduling to explosive comment threads, even the most basic negotiations were mired in red tape. But as Mercury does an about-face on Tuesday, June 22, we'll see which contracts are meant to stick and which were all smoke and mirrors.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your June Horoscope Predicts A Deep & Powerful Transformation

Not gonna lie, Scorpio—you may feel somewhat emotionally overwhelmed as your Scorpio June 2021 horoscope begins. With Mercury retrograding through your eighth house of merged resources, you’re becoming more aware of the way some of your energetic attachments may be weighing you down instead of uplifting you. However, as Venus activates your adventurous ninth house on June 2, you may feel totally ready to ignore all that noise and focus on the bright side instead. Life’s too short to obsess over the bad when there’s still so many incredible opportunities waiting for you!
Lifestyletalkhouse.com

Slothrust’s Strange Astrology: Cancer Season

Hello again! It’s me, Leah. It’s been about a month since my last piece, and now I’m back to talk about Cancer season, fruit, the ocean, and your spiritual well-being. My story has not changed much since I last wrote. Sometimes I feel like a fragment of a lost soul floating inside of a balloon body, but when I think about fruit, the void fills in and I am like, Yes! I belong. We all belong. Great!
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning May 20, 2021. A blogger named Valentine Cassius reports, “A tiny old woman came into the deli where I work and ordered a ‘wonderful turkey sandwich.’ When asked what she wanted on the sandwich other than turkey, she said ‘all of your most wonderful toppings.’“ Here’s my response to that: The tiny old woman’s approach usually isn’t very effective. It’s almost always preferable to be very specific in knowing what you want and asking for it. But given the current astrological omens, I’ll make an exception for you in the next three weeks. I think you should be like the tiny old woman: Ask life, fate, people, spirits, and gods to bring you all of their most wonderful toppings.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Sparks Of Passion & Drama

Welcome to a new month, lover! Your weekly horoscope for June 7-13 2021 is here. While the beginning of the week is relatively uneventful (other than a retrograde Mercury), the second half brings opportunities and drama, starting with the Gemini solar eclipse on Thursday. This is a great day to try something new but keep your expectations low. Doing too much could lead to problems.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for June 20, 2021: Happy birthday Nicole Kidman; Virgo, stick to the facts

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Nicole Kidman was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on this day in 1967. This birthday star won a 2003 Oscar for her performance in “The Hours.” She has also earned Oscar nominations for her roles in “Lion,” “Rabbit Hole” and “Moulin Rouge.” Kidman’s television work includes playing Grace Fraser on “The Undoing” and Celeste Wright on “Big Little Lies.” Kidman has been married to country singer Keith Urban since 2006.
Lifestyleatoallinks.com

Bright your Career by help of the Astrology

Individuals directly from their scholarly days, limited down on a vocation field and exhaust themselves to get qualified and find a new line of work in that field. Notwithstanding, the second they go into the expert circle, they understand that they need to confront various difficulties consistently and that it is so difficult to get an advancement, compensation climb or even have an unobtrusive development in their vocation with all the vicious contest around.
CelebritiesFort Bragg Advocate-News

Horoscopes June 22, 2021: Meryl Streep, follow your heart

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Donald Faison, 47; Cyndi Lauper, 68; Graham Greene, 69; Meryl Streep, 72. Happy Birthday: Expand your mind, check out the possibilities and explore how you can use your skills in new ways that will bring in extra cash and make you feel passionate about your long-term plans. It’s OK to be different and to strive for something because it inspires you. Follow your heart and put in the work necessary to make your dreams come true. Your numbers are 6, 14, 24, 26, 33, 37, 48.
ScienceDaily Californian

So, why are queer people so interested in astrology?

Mercury may be in retrograde, but astrology is in a renaissance — and much like the post-Middle Ages art movement, the rise of the zodiac is being driven by members of the queer community. Astrology is the sort of thing that feels inherently queer. It occupies a present, yet peripheral...
Travelqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Home conditions still demand attention. Also, keep an open mind about a sudden question of trust involving a close friend. All the facts are not yet in. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) With summer just around the corner, travel begins to dominate your...
Lifestylemarketresearchtelecast.com

Astrology: This is your monthly horoscope for June 2021

June has big surprises for the 12 signs of the zodiac as well as challenges due to the phenomena of astrology of this month. On The Truth News, we present you monthly horoscope continuation. The people of the sign Aries they will experience an increase in their courage and confidence....
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Why Astrology Can Be Problematic for the Queer Community

While astrology can be fun and resonates with a lot of people. Their is a reason why the queer community turns to astrology rather than therapy. Also, it can also be problematic? Licensed Clinical Social Worker Aida Manduley joins Let's Go There for the conversation.
LifestyleTODAY.com

June horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Consider this your PSA: Cosmically speaking, June is a very intense and super emotional month. Please be extra kind to yourselves and others. If we all act compassionately, then we can get through the tough and rough celestial energies together. These are the major astrological transits for June:. ● Romantic...
Lifestylethegirlsun.com

Horoscopes: Your horoscope for next week from astrologer Russell Grant

Aries (March 21/April 20) Give some thought to a financial problem that isn’t going to go away. All financial doors will seem to be securely locked. If on the other hand a friend promised to pay back a loan by the end of the week, there is no harm in reminding them of how much they owe you.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 6/22/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can switch gears in an instant. You may be a creature of impulse, but you've got a cool head to go with that willpower. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Avoid rocking the boat. There are new financial alliances to be made and one will soon give you what you've been looking for.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!