UFC 263 takeaways: Brandon Moreno poised to be a star, Israel Adesanya's old foe is back

By Brett Okamoto
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRematches were the theme of the title fights at UFC 263 on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced Marvin Vettori, looking for a more definitive victory than the split decision he won in their first fight in 2018. Deiveson Figueiredo aimed to prove that a trip to the hospital before the night of their first flyweight title fight was the only reason why Brandon Moreno came close to beating him before both fighters settled for a majority draw.

