Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

This Parkland LatinX Restaurant Has Miami’s Best Quinoa

theplantain.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings! My name is Corey Jacobson and I am the Plantain’s new food critic covering the Miami Metropolitan Area. I am a recent transplant from SF (Editor’s Note: “San Francisco”) and just moved to Miami (Editor’s Note: “Pompano Beach”) last week. As a Miamian now I take great pride in eating at local restaurants that showcase Miami’s (Editor’s Note: Broward or maybe West Palm…I don’t really know where the line is) diverse (Editor’s Note: White) LatinX (Editor’s Note: Very White) flavors.

theplantain.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Parkland, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinx#Quinoa#Food Drink#Chili#Latinx#Fau#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Florida Atlantic University
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.