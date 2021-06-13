Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Long-Buried Secrets: The Serial Killer and the Detective

dnyuz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman walking to her car found them: two teenage girls, naked and dead in a sliver of woods behind an apartment parking lot. They were facedown, side by side, as if placed there with care. “A horrible scene,” the police commissioner said that day. “Like two little dolls at Christmastime.”

dnyuz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Cottingham
Person
Lorraine Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killers#The Killer#Murder#The New York Times#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Hotel Seville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

3,787 Bone Fragments Found Under Home of Alleged Serial Killer

Investigators have found 3,787 bone fragments from about 17 people buried under the house of a suspected serial killer in Mexico—and they are not done digging. The size of the remains indicates that the 72-year-old suspect—an ex-butcher—hacked his victims into small pieces, according to prosecutors, who view the fragments as macabre puzzle pieces. “The bone fragments are being subjected to ‘lateralization’ studies, which include carefully cleaning each one, identifying what part of the body they are and then placing them in their anatomical position, providing a method for determining the approximate number of victims,” they said in a statement. “This analysis indicates that, up to now, the bone fragments found may possibly be those of 17 people.” So far, the accused killer has been charged with killing and dismembering one person: the 34-year-old wife of a police commander who broke into the suspect’s home and found her dead and in pieces.
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Evidence in Mexico serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims

MEXICO CITY — Investigators digging under the house of a suspected serial killer on the outskirts of Mexico City said Saturday they have found 3,787 bone fragments so far, apparently belonging to 17 different victims. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders Mexico City, suggested the grisly finds may...
Gary, INNew Haven Register

Can Data Technology Stop Serial Killers?

In October 2014, 19-year-old Afrikka Hardy went to a Gary, Indiana, Motel 6 to meet a man she’d connected with through classifieds website Backpage.com. She’d told a friend where she was going, and when she didn’t answer her phone later that night, the friend came to check on her. Afrikka had been strangled to death and left in the shower of her motel room.
New York City, NYdailyvoice.com

Couple Draws Attention For 'Seducing Serial Killers,' Report Says

A New York couple is making national news for reportedly seducing serial killers by mail over the course of more than two decades. Westchester County resident Barbara Dickstein, age 60, of Yonkers, and her late husband Richie reportedly targeted at least 100 violent criminals and high-profile murderers while enjoying a deeply dark letter-writing campaign that spanned more than 20 years.
Posted by
Wess Haubrich

Senior British coroner suspended over her suggestion of a secret serial killer in NW England

She went so far as to create a 179-page report of evidence and opinions she gathered herself. She also consulted US cold case experts. Senior British coroner officer Stephanie Davies has been suspended from her post as an investigator in the Cheshire Police Coroner’s Office after she created a 179-page report which claimed significant similarities between the deaths of five elderly couples from 1996 to 2011. It also claimed a plethora of errors in the initial investigations.
Florida Stategruntstuff.com

Wannabe serial killer who killed classmate dies in Florida prison

A wannabe serial killer who was in center faculty when he fatally slit the throat of a 14-year-old classmate has died behind bars in Florida, on-line information present. Michael Hernandez was a 31-year-old inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute outdoors Jacksonville when he collapsed and died Thursday — probably from a drug overdose, in accordance with the Florida Division of Corrections and native CBS-TV affiliate WFOR.
Public Safetyboxden.com

Jun 15 - mexico....72 year old serial killer chopped up 17 bodies

Jun 15 - mexico....72 year old serial k*ller chopped up 17 bodies. Investigators in Mexico said Saturday that they have found nearly 4,000 bone fragments, which apparently belonged to 17 different victims, underneath the house where an alleged serial k*ller lived, ABC News reports. A search of the property began...
Entertainmentwomanaroundtown.com

The Pembrokeshire Murders – Reopening a Cold Case to Nab a Serial Killer

Unsolved murders continue to frustrate police officers and fascinate the public. The American drama, Cold Case, ran for seven years on CBS, and is available for streaming on HBO Max. Kathryn Morris stars as Philadelphia Detective Lily Rush who tackles investigations that are dormant, others having given up on finding closure for families of the victims.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
James McPherson

3 Notorious Serial Killers From San Francisco

Did you know that San Francisco was previously home to some of history's most renowned serial murderers, who lived, died, and committed their heinous murders here for a while?. The Zodiac Killer's name has become well-known all across the world. He is, however, far from the first crazy criminal that San Francisco has had to cope with.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Accidentsnewsbrig.com

Family involved in North Carolina tubing accident identified

North Carolina officials identified the extended family involved in a tubing accident that killed three people on Wednesday, as the search continues for two missing people — including a 7-year-old girl. Nine relatives were tubing on the Dan River in Eden, near the Virginia border, but several of the tubes...