Switzerland holds referendum on pesticide ban

Pesticides safeguard agricultural yields by controlling harmful insects, fungi, and weeds. However, they also enter neighboring streams and damage the aquatic communities, which are crucial for maintaining biodiversity, are part of the food web and support the self-purification of water. In a nationwide monitoring program, a consortium of scientists led by the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ) has shown that the governmental thresholds for pesticides are generally too high and that even these excessively high levels are still exceeded in over 80% of water bodies. As they published in the scientific journal Water Research the loss of biodiversity can only be halted if the environmental risk assessment of pesticides is radically revised.