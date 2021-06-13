A Wedding Crashers 2 is Happening at HBO Max

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt still remains a big question as to why anyone would think that a sequel to Wedding Crashers would be a great idea unless those in charge were willing to break up the happy couples that were seen driving away in the first movie. It sounds as though Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn have been trying to make this sequel happen for a while only to be stymied by the idea that it wasn’t really necessary. Years later it would appear that it’s become necessary and that the idea might have even evolved to have the two leading characters become single in their 40s, which is worth a laugh since both men are in their 50s now and definitely look it. The practice of using older actors to portray younger characters has worn a bit thin over the years and to be realistic it might be better just to see how they might fare being divorced men in their 50s. But then comes the question of why they did get divorced, especially since it sounds as though Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams are coming back as well.

www.tvovermind.com
