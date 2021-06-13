Arizona bats go silent, Ole Miss explodes to even Super Regional series
Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy was as-advertised Saturday night, and the Ole Miss Rebels evened the Super Regional series at one win apiece with a 12-3 victory over Arizona. The deciding game for the College World Series is Sunday at 6 p.m. Hi Corbett Field. Arizona freshman Chandler Murphy is expected to be the starting pitcher, although Arizona head coach Jay Johnson would not confirm that in his postgame press conference.allsportstucson.com