Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona bats go silent, Ole Miss explodes to even Super Regional series

By Harrison Moreno
allsportstucson.com
 10 days ago

Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy was as-advertised Saturday night, and the Ole Miss Rebels evened the Super Regional series at one win apiece with a 12-3 victory over Arizona. The deciding game for the College World Series is Sunday at 6 p.m. Hi Corbett Field. Arizona freshman Chandler Murphy is expected to be the starting pitcher, although Arizona head coach Jay Johnson would not confirm that in his postgame press conference.

allsportstucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Javier Morales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Arizona#Super Regional#The College World Series#Rebels#Oxford#Asu#Uc Santa Barbara#Ole Miss#All American#Hmorenonews#Ab#Arizona Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.