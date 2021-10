Jim Flanery’s squad scrimmaged their guys practice team for four structured periods totaling 44 minutes of live reps at the Ruth Scott Training Center on Saturday morning. They’ll face an Iowa team that begins the season ranked ninth in the Associated Press Coaches’ Poll next Saturday, October 30th, in a closed scrimmage in Iowa City. Saturday morning was one of their last chances to simulate five on five situations and put some mistakes on film to clean up before taking the court against someone besides themselves.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO