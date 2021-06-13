Cancel
Home & Garden

Cora Hernandez

Santa Maria Times
 10 days ago

Cora Hernandez, age 93, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 29, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Cora was born in a small town of Baarn on September 13, 1927, in the Netherlands to Gerardus and Gijsberta van den Bos. She grew up on a farm and was a young girl when Holland became occupied and under control of German forces during WWII. Cora grew up during difficult times and her family endured great hardship. In her young adult life, she lived in several different towns and cities in the Netherlands, including Amsterdam. Cora immigrated to the United States at the age of 25 on March 4, 1952. Cora and her husband with two small children John and Besty endured the lengthy six-week journey aboard the ship “SS Golden City”. Cora traveled light with one case, three suitcases and two handbags. They started their new life with what little they had. With hopes and dreams of a better life and more opportunities, they set out for a new adventure. When Cora finally arrived at Ellis Island in New York, the first thing she saw was the statue of liberty. She always said it was the most beautiful sight she had ever seen and spoke of it often. Cora didn’t speak a word of English when she came to this country, she taught herself to read and write English by watching television and looking at the newspaper every day. Little by little she conquered a new language. Cora and family took a train from New York to El monte California where they settled. During that time Gary was born. Few years later Cora and her husband started their own business that was a drive thru dairy called Merced drive in dairy. Ten years later the family moved to Santa Maria to open up another drive thru dairy called Mr. Milkman. Shortly after they moved Randy was born. Cora and her husband separated a few years later. Cora then found employment picking strawberries at one of the Santa Maria Berry Farm ranches. Few years later she met and married Richard Hernandez in 1968. Short time later their youngest daughter was born Mona. Cora worked in a packing company for Brennan & Rice packaging and later for Simplot until she retired. During this time Cora and Richard moved to Nipomo and settled on their ranch.

