A diver certainly did not have a whale of a time on Friday, after he said a humpback trapped him in his mouth in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, before spitting him back out into the sea.Michael Packard, who has been diving for lobsters for 40 years, told WBZ-TV News that “everything went dark” after he entered the water, and first thought he was under attack from a shark until he couldn’t find any teeth.“Then I realised, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth … and he’s trying to swallow me.“Then all of a sudden, he went up to the...