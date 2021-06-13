Cancel
Pampa, TX

2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

By Paige Sachse
Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five new names are being added to the 63rd Annual Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame. Members gathered to receive their induction jacket and be recognized in a shortened version before the big day. They told stories of their athletic days, and some even remembered watching each other play and compete against each other. A day of smiles and even some tears. The 189th inductee, Rayford Young teared up talking about the legacy his son, Trae Young is leaving on top of his, and what this induction means to his family name.

