Cottage Living Confirmed As Next Stuff Pack For The Sims 4

Electronic Arts have revealed the next expansion pack coming to The Sims 4 as players will be headed to the countryside for some Cottage Living. Set to be released on July 22nd, you can head off to live in the idyllic town of Henford-On-Bagley for a change of pace and scenery. Essentially, living in a cozy little village with your own cottage and small farming space to grow produce, raise and befriend animals, and "experience new ways to connect with nature". In other words, the content for people who hate city life and want something more spread-out. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer for it as well.