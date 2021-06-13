Cottage Living Confirmed As Next Stuff Pack For The Sims 4
If Electronic Arts and Maxis were to make one big announcement during E3 2021, it would be a confirmation of their plans for the next mainline game in their Sims simulation franchise, likely titled The Sims 5. We are about due for a new instalment, and given the level of apathy towards the latest generation compared to all others before it, a reboot from scratch is well overdue. Alas, this didn't happen. Instead, we are learning about yet another Expansion Pack planned for release on 22 July 2021. So get ready to move away from the cities and suburbia and embrace the village lifestyle in The Sims 4: Cottage Living.