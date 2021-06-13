Cancel
[Ubisoft Forward @ E3 2021] Rocksmith+ Interactive Music Learning Service Announced

By Sam
otakustudy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC back in 2011, Rocksmith was a series which sought to teach skills and nurture the abilities of those who owned an electric guitar. While a couple of sequels were released, namely Rocksmith 2014, the music game fell into obscurity, despite receiving ongoing support through downloadable content packs years after release. Now almost a decade after the series’ original launch, and Ubisoft are back with what they are billing as “the Future of Interactive Music Learning” – Rocksmith+.

www.otakustudy.com
Ernie Ball
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Music
