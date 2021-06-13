[Ubisoft Forward @ E3 2021] Rocksmith+ Interactive Music Learning Service Announced

Ubisoft Forward returned to the E3 stage, making announcements for major IPs including Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Extraction, Assassin’s Creed and a new Just Dance. Rainbow Six Extraction brought alien zombies into its tactical shooting, with a story trailer explaining the source of an outbreak from an alien asteroid. The compound would spread to infect large human populations, prompting a new Rainbow Six team to infiltrate these areas and save valuable assets. The zombies would be inspired by alien spores, with different types to either swarm or blow players up. There was also footage of projectile zombies, which players need to manage with bullets or special grenade types. The trailer also showed off special operators platers can customize and take into the field. Of course, the game is best played over multiplayer in a squad.