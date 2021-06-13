[Ubisoft Forward @ E3 2021] Rocksmith+ Interactive Music Learning Service Announced
First released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC back in 2011, Rocksmith was a series which sought to teach skills and nurture the abilities of those who owned an electric guitar. While a couple of sequels were released, namely Rocksmith 2014, the music game fell into obscurity, despite receiving ongoing support through downloadable content packs years after release. Now almost a decade after the series’ original launch, and Ubisoft are back with what they are billing as “the Future of Interactive Music Learning” – Rocksmith+.www.otakustudy.com