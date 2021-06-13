Clifton Templeton

CARTHAGE, TX Clifton Lee Templeton, 76, of Katy, TX, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Houston, TX. He was born on Nov. 25, 1944, in Livingston, TX to the late Spencer and Ida Fay Wheeler Templeton. Clifton graduated from Huntsville High School with the class of 1963. He was a Master Electrician, owning and operating Templeton Electrical and A/C of Gary, TX until his retirement. He also served as a MSHA Electrical Instructor throughout the last part of his career. He married Sandra Faye Sandy Bennett on Jan. 2, 1974, in Houston. Clifton served in the Texas National Guard where he earned the rank of Captain. He was a member of the Gary Masonic Lodge where he recently earned his 50-year pin, was a member of the Scottish Rite, and was a Shriner. Clifton was very involved in the community, having served on the Gary V.F.D, served on the Gary I.S.D. School Board for 9 years, and coached youth baseball in Panola County. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Kalie Templeton; grandson, Joshua Templeton; great-granddaughter, Claire Conway; and brothers, Kenneth Ray Templeton and Gerald Templeton.