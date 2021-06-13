GILMER Memorial service for Kenneth Marlon Baize, 84, of Gilmer will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Life Tabernacle in Gilmer with Bro. Bryant Kitchell officiating. Mr. Kenneth passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Quitman, Texas. Kenneth was born January 27, 1937 in Gatesville, Texas to the late James and Willie Blacklock Baize. He was a proud Veteran in the United States Army and worked many years as an inspector for the USDA in Carthage. Mr. Baize was also a member of the Life Tabernacle in Gilmer. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Caroletta Baize; daughters, Kenni Monk and husband, Randall and Terri Peerenboom and husband, Patrick; and grandchildren, Sean Matlock, Ryan Monk, Madison Peerenboom, and Aiden Hubbard. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Baize; and sister, Bobbie Baize.