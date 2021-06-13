Leo Raines
BECKVILLE, TX Leo Raines, 82, of Beckville, TX, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 9, 2021, in Longview. W. Leo Jackson Raines was born on Feb. 11, 1939, in Gilmer, TX to the late Andrew Jackson and Ella Ivey Dye Raines. He worked as a market manager at Brookshire Brothers for over 37 years, retiring in 2004. Leo married Lola Ann Hightower and she preceded him in death on Feb. 7, 2018. He was an active member of Rock Hill U.M.C. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Gail Raines and siblings, Islaree Bumgardner, Zelma Lee Winters, Othel Warner, Delbert Raines, Roy McBrayer, Ruth Sowell, and Bernice Lemieux.www.panolawatchman.com