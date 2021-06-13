Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckville, TX

Leo Raines

panolawatchman.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKVILLE, TX Leo Raines, 82, of Beckville, TX, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 9, 2021, in Longview. W. Leo Jackson Raines was born on Feb. 11, 1939, in Gilmer, TX to the late Andrew Jackson and Ella Ivey Dye Raines. He worked as a market manager at Brookshire Brothers for over 37 years, retiring in 2004. Leo married Lola Ann Hightower and she preceded him in death on Feb. 7, 2018. He was an active member of Rock Hill U.M.C. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Gail Raines and siblings, Islaree Bumgardner, Zelma Lee Winters, Othel Warner, Delbert Raines, Roy McBrayer, Ruth Sowell, and Bernice Lemieux.

www.panolawatchman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Justin, TX
City
Beckville, TX
City
Gilmer, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookshire Brothers#Rock Hill U M C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.