U.S. Olympic Trials: Caeleb Dressel Blazes to Top Seed in 50 Freestyle Prelims; Nathan Adrian Fighting For Tokyo. The speed show that is the 50-meter freestyle took center stage during the seventh day of preliminaries at the United States Olympic Trials in Omaha. Fittingly, it was Caeleb Dressel who paced the way, as he dropped a mark of 21.29 in the last of the nine heats. That swim handed Dressel the top seed for the semifinals by nearly a half-second over Michael Andrew, who went 21.72.