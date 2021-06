After a pandemic-induced longer-than-usual wait, the World Series of Poker released their complete 2021 schedule last week allowing poker players to begin making their plans to be in Las Vegas for the fall. A grand total of 88 bracelets are up for grabs at the Rio Hotel & Casino between September 30 and November 23. In this edition of 5 Things, PocketFives Editor in Chief Lance Bradley takes a look at the schedule and what it might mean for poker’s most prestigious event in 2021.