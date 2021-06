The latest information on the Instinct MI200 comes within the Linux Patch which confirms that the graphics card is indeed based on an MCM design. The patch references the two dies onboard the GPU as primary and secondary. It is stated that the primary die will fetch the valid power data while the secondary die will communicate with the first die to distribute the power balance. This will be the first time we will be getting an MCM GPU & even though those are not planned for consumers yet, AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 is expected to introduce a similar (chiplet) design on Navi 31 and Navi 32 GPUs.