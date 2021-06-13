‘This is American history’: Two days of celebrations scheduled in Lehigh Valley for Juneteenth, marking anniversary of slavery’s end
Juneteenth, the anniversary of slavery’s end across the entire United States, will be celebrated this year on a scale larger than ever before in the Lehigh Valley. The planned festivities include three large events and a plaque dedication in two cities over two days. The celebrations, put on by several organizations June 18-19 in Allentown and Bethlehem, will feature live entertainment, food and education about Juneteenth.www.mcall.com