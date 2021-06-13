Cancel
Computers

GigaDrive Thunderbolt 4 2,800 MBs 4TB external SSD

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 10 days ago
GigaDrive is a new rugged external SSD not only provides extremely fast transfer speeds but is also resistant to water, dust and shocks. Equipped with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity the pocket-sized SSD can be equipped with up to 4 TB NVMe M.2 of storage offering speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

