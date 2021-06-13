GigaDrive Thunderbolt 4 2,800 MBs 4TB external SSD

I just wrapped up the June 2021 edition of “Chromebook Deals” but I inadvertently overlooked one very good device that you may want to check out. Likely one of the most underrated Chromebooks of 2020, the Lenovo Flex 5 filled a very unique space that balances features with a budget-friendly price tag. The standard Core i3, 4GB/64GB model is regularly available on Amazon for under $400 and you get a formidable convertible with USI compatibility, a Comet Lake CPU, and great a keyboard/trackpad combo. Our only real nit with this model is the fact that it only has 4GB of RAM. While that’s okay for budget models, a Chromebook that sneaks into the premium segment and has a Core processor should have a minimum of 8GB. Anyway, that’s a talk for another day.