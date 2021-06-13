GigaDrive Thunderbolt 4 2,800 MBs 4TB external SSD

The Western Digital Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD utilizes 3D NAND technology for capacities up to 4TB* with enhanced reliability. Featuring an active power draw up to 25% lower** than previous generations of Western Digital Blue SSDs, you’re able to work longer before recharging your laptop, while sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s give the speed you want for your most demanding computing applications.*** Combined with the free, downloadable Western Digital SSD Dashboard software and a 5-year limited warranty, you can confidently upgrade your system to the Western Digital Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD. |*As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. |** Active power draws are up to 25% lower during sequential reads than previous generations of Western Digital Blue SSD at the 500GB capacity point. |***As used for transfer rate or interface, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second and gigabit per second (Gb/s) = one billion bits per second.