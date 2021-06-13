Chambers: Jared Bednar isn’t to blame. Avalanche players blew it with turnovers
A hockey coach can only do so much. He can’t prevent his players from making costly turnovers on basic plays. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is not to blame for the club’s 0-4 exit and third consecutive failure to advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He’s not to blame for the Vegas Golden Knights becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to defeat the No. 1 overall seed in a series after losing the first two games.dawsoncountyjournal.com