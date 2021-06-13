Cancel
NHL

Chambers: Jared Bednar isn’t to blame. Avalanche players blew it with turnovers

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hockey coach can only do so much. He can’t prevent his players from making costly turnovers on basic plays. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is not to blame for the club’s 0-4 exit and third consecutive failure to advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He’s not to blame for the Vegas Golden Knights becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to defeat the No. 1 overall seed in a series after losing the first two games.

