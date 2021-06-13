Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Junior League honors physician as a Sustainer

By Cary Jenkins
Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Elicia Sinor Kennedy was honored as Sustainer of the Year on May 26 at a luncheon in the ballroom of the Junior League of Little Rock building. Jennifer Ronnel gave the introduction for the honoree with personal remarks by Cindy Pugh. Ronnel noted that Kennedy has been an emergency room physician for more than 30 years, serving on the front lines of those caring for covid-19 patients. She joined the Junior League in the 1990s. Pugh spoke about many of Kennedy's attributes adding, "My words today are not enough to pay tribute."

