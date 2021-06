As stage and screen actress Lisa Banes clings to life, a growing chorus of New Yorkers is clamoring for a ban on e-bikes and scooters in bike lanes and public spaces. The clarion call comes as e-bike fatalities surged 233 percent from just six in 2019 to 20 in 2020, according to city Department of Transportation data. There have been eight fatalities so far this year, including at least two pedestrians.