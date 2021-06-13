Top 10 Mysterious Missing Persons Cases

Over 30 years, the United States has averaged over 600,000 missing person cases per year. As the U.S. is only one of 195 countries globally and given that many missing persons are not reported, we can only guess at the number of people around the globe who go missing each year. It is certainly in the millions, and it is chilling to imagine just how high it may be. — Thankfully, many of the missing are quickly found—in the U.S., the vast majority are found within days. Many who go missing choose to do so to begin a new life. But given the sheer number of reported cases, there is still an unsettling amount of unsolved disappearances. In some of these unsolved cases, the clues left behind pose as many questions as they do answers, or support so many different theories that it’s impossible to decide on a conclusive answer.