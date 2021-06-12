In First Federal Ruling On Vaccine Mandates, Judge Sides With Houston Hospital, Dismissing Claims From Staff Resisters - Usa Tod

The tablets contain levels of "impurities above acceptable daily limits," according to the FDA. Whether you're taking an over-the-counter ibuprofen for aches and pains or a tablet prescribed by your doctor for a long-term condition, you bank on the medication you consume to make you feel better. Unfortunately, in some rare instances, the pills you're taking can have the opposite effect, which is the case with one medication that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of. Read on to find out if you could be affected by the latest prescription recall.