In First Federal Ruling On Vaccine Mandates, Judge Sides With Houston Hospital, Dismissing Claims From Staff Resisters - Usa Tod

 11 days ago

In first federal ruling on vaccine mandates, judge sides with Houston hospital, dismissing claims from staff resisters USA TODAYJudge dismisses staff lawsuit over Houston Methodist vaccine mandate | TheHill The HillLawsuit challenging Houston Methodist's COVID vaccine mandate dismissed AxiosJudge rules in favor of Houston Methodist in lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccines KPRC Click2HoustonFederal judge dismisses lawsuit from Texas hospital employees over COVID vaccine requirement CBS NewsView Full Coverage on Google News.

U.S. PoliticsKTVN.com

Federal Judge Throws Out Houston Hospital Workers' Vaccine Lawsuit

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. 117 of them sued, looking to take away their requirement. The nurses also sued over their suspension and threatened termination.
Lawkldjfb.xyz

Judge tosses Houston Methodist vaccine mandate lawsuit

A federal judge tossed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist over its policy to terminate workers who refuse to get the COVID vaccine, calling it “reprehensible” that plaintiffs compared the requirement to those made under Nazi Germany. In the lawsuit on behalf of 117 Houston Methodist employees, lawyers likened the vaccine...
