Police have arrested seven people in Cornwall after they were found with paint and smoke grenades amid planned protests at the G7 summit.The group were stopped and their two vehicles searched in Hayle at around 5pm on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Devon and Cornwall Police.As well as paint and smoke grenades, loud hailers were discovered in the vehicles. Police arrested three on suspicion of possession of an article with intent to commit criminal damage, and four on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.A statement said: “A search was carried out on the vehicles which were found...