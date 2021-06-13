Top 10 Kits You Can Buy To Survive Any Situation

Everyone who’s ever camped has been there: The first few raindrops splashing off the fly, and then the steady thrum as the storm intensifies. But here’s where the story diverges. There are those who enjoy the sound of the rain because they’re inside, in a dry shelter, as the weather turns nasty. They drift off to sleep, nuzzling deeper into their sleeping bags. The other group isn’t as lucky. They feel the mud on their back first, which seeps through the holes in the punctured tent bathtub underneath. They pass the night in general discomfort, wrapped in a soaked sleeping bag, and dozing, if they’re able to sleep at all. The next morning, they’re cranky and wet, and then they have to pack their sodden possessions into their pack, lugging an additional 10 to 20 pounds of water on down the trail. If you’re in that first group, with your new tent, we’re not talking to you, but if you’re of the second, who thinks surely duct tape will seal a tear, it’s time to face reality: It will not. Your old tent is dead, and you need to pick up a new Coleman Sundome Tent, which is on sale right now for 36% off through Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the price down from $64 to just $41.