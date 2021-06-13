Cancel
Top 10 Kits You Can Buy To Survive Any Situation

By Steve Etherwood, Jamie Frater
listverse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day, we face new challenges that force us to improvise, adapt, and overcome. Whether we are at home, in the wilderness, or out in the ocean, an accident can endanger our lives and reduce our chances of survival. According to survivalists, preparation is the first step towards conquering anything, especially when we can’t control whatever is happening. For example, when a boat is sinking or we get lost in the woods, how would we react? While knowledge and training are valuable for surviving, having a good complementary kit improves our chances of staying alive. — Here are the top 10 kits you can buy to survive any situation.

listverse.com
