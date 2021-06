Three people were killed while two others sustained injuries after being hit by a truck in Delhi's Dwarka. The incident happened on the Najafgarh road in Dwarka in the wee hours of Friday, when the victims were out for a morning walk. The shocking video of the incident was recorded in CCTV and the clip was shared by The Hindu's Saurabh Trivedi. The clip shows the speeding truck ramming into the cars after running over the victims.