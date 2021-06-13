Va-va-VO2 max: How to get the most from your VO2 max gains

When you’re running intervals, the goal is usually to run a single, uniform intensity for the entire duration of the interval. Some workouts may vary the intensity from interval to interval, but during each bout of hard running, you’re trying to maintain a steady pace throughout. Scientists from the University of Kent found, however, that by varying your intensity during the interval, you can have a greater impact on your VO2 max without making the workout itself any harder. While this study was done on cyclists, it can easily be applied to running intervals to get more bang for your workout buck.