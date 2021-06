Your kids could use a creative break in a stress-free, fun environment, so Westfield Washington Township is offering art camps for youth. The next four-day camp, Studio Art, for ages 13 to 17, runs from 9 a.m. to noon June 28 to July 1. Camps are taught by a certified art teacher and students work at their own level. Go to the Westfield Washington Township catalog for registration and details and for other youth activities.