Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

tucson.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2/ESPNU. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

tucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Radio#Nba Playoffs#Nhra#Baseball Super Regionals#Espnu Lsu#Espnu Mississippi#Espnu South Florida#U S Olympic Trials#Men#Golf European Tour#Golf Pga Tour#Jays Red Sox#Bsaz Rangers Dodgers#Royals A#Mlb Cardinals#Cubs 4 P M#Nuggets#Nec#Nba Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NASCAR
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBOskaloosa Herald

Sports on TV

ESPN — World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Championship, Game 2, Oklahoma City. ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, Eugene, Ore. ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, Eugene, Ore. MLB BASEBALL. 2 p.m. MLBN — San Francisco at Texas. 5 p.m. MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego...
MLBCumberland Times-News

Wednesday's Sports on TV

ESPN — World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Championship, Game 2, Oklahoma City. ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, Eugene, Ore. ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, Eugene, Ore. MLB. 2 p.m. MLBN — San Francisco at Texas. 5 p.m. MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR...
MLBCumberland Times-News

Thursday's Sports on TV

ESPN — Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary) ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore. GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden. 12 p.m. GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The...
UEFACumberland Times-News

Saturday's Sports on TV

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. CBS — The World of Outlaws: It's Dirt Baby!, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped) 2 p.m. NBC — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race...
NFLinsideradio.com

CBS Sports Radio’s Jim Rome Signs With ICM Partners.

Nationally-syndicated sports talk host Jim Rome has signed with talent agency ICM Partners, Deadline reports. “The Jim Rome Show” is syndicated by CBS Sports Radio on more than 200 radio stations across the country. Rome also hosts two podcasts, “The Jim Rome Podcast” and “The Reinvention Project.” He is a member of the 2019 class of the Radio Hall of Fame.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

WBRZ-TV to broadcast sports betting content

Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ-TV today announced it has entered into a content distribution agreement with sports betting network VSiN. As Louisiana moves closer to legal sports betting, this agreement will allow WBRZ-TV to broadcast sports betting information to the Baton Rouge market. VSiN is owned by sports betting company DraftKings and is based in Las Vegas.
Virginia Statetechlunchpail.com

Best Virginia Sports Betting Bonus Offers - Up To $1000 For New Bettors

With a growing sports betting industry, there are a variety of Virginia sports betting bonuses available for new bettors. Following the legalization of sports betting in Virginia, the Lottery Commission finalized restrictions and regulations just last year. It began accepting applications for licensure from operators in October and made its final decisions in early 2021. Some of the sportsbooks that hit the VA market in January 2021, until today, offer top bonuses in the industry.
NFLDallas News

Tuesday’s TV/Radio listings (June 15)

See Tuesday’s TV/Radio listings below. MLB: Rangers at Houston, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan. 10:30 a.m.: A different reason why free agents don’t come to the Mavs. 10:50 a.m.: Rick “The Goose” Gosselin talks NFL. 1:10 p.m.: Hang Zone Business Tuesday. 3 p.m.: The Musers-Ticket Campound Begins. To view...
Bartow, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida’s Sports Central TV Show

On this episode of Sports Central, hosts Mark Jackson and Sam Baker interview weightlifting state champion Emily Hart from Auburndale High School, and Bartow High School basketball star Walter Clayton Jr. We also get to look back on this year’s USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Hall of Fame ceremony that was held at the Visitor Information Center.
Gamblingustimesnow.com

Best Online Sports Punters: Silicon Valley Bets

LAS VEGAS, NV / 2021 / Sports have been a source of entertainment for individuals around the world for over 3000 years. Betting on sports itself has been around for about 2000 years, dating all the way back to the Olympics in Ancient Greece. As of late, sports betting is becoming more and more popular as it becomes fully legalized. Sports betting can turn pennies into thousands if you take the time to do adequate research or let a proven group of sports analysts like Silicon Valley Bets aid in that.
GamblingRadio Business Report

Audacy Bets On Five CBS Sports Radio Gaming Moves

On November 9, sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group (QLGG) officially became an Entercom Communications entity, as the company now known as Audacy closed on its all-cash purchase of QLGG. In late January 2021, that deal gave birth to the BetQL Audio Network, with programming created expressly...
Ohio Statecryptonewspipe.com

Ohio’s Sports Betting Moves Up to The House

Following months of discussions and several amendments earlier this month, the state lawmakers approved the sports betting bill that would permit up to 33 retail and 25 online licenses. Bill sponsors believe that the Bill could see its light by the month’s end. The Language of the Bill has changed...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Sling TV, fuboTV Both Excited About Future of Sports Betting on Streaming TV

Officials from Sling TV and fuboTV were both excited about opportunities for sports betting in the future of the streaming universe at an industry panel discussion this week. Speaking virtually at the Stream TV Show on Thursday, Sling TV’s VP of Product, Jon Lin, and fuboTV’s Chief Product Officer, Mike Berkley showcased the benefits of recently introduced betting products on both platforms.
Louisiana StateSportsBook Review

Louisiana’s Sports Betting Potential Coming to Light

Louisiana is preparing to finalize the rules and regulations for their legal sports betting industry. While not signed into law yet, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is said to be waiting on a final draft, ready to put his stamp on what is expected to be a robust market. In...
Boston, MABoston Herald

BC’s Sal Frelick headlines 2021 MLB Draft class expected to be loaded with local talent

Sal Frelick is not blind to the microscope he is under as July fast approaches. Frelick, a former Lexington shortstop and now Boston College’s standout center fielder, is one of the faces of a 2021 MLB Draft class that is expected to be loaded with current and former Massachusetts high school stars. An NCAA Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, Frelick is widely considered a sure-fire first-round pick.