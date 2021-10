The Las Vegas Raiders marched into Mile High and dominated the Denver Broncos more than the final score showed. A huge victory lap around the stadium was earned though I’m not sure if it was taken. Regardless, the Silver and Black thumped the Mile High City dwellers out of their home field advantage at Empower Field. The Broncos simply could not make a move without the Raiders having an effective answer on offense or defense.

