Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers in three-hit game

Ah, now that’s more like it. The Yankees should get to play the Twins all of the time. It’s frankly kind of rude that they don’t! With the win tonight, the Yankees improve to a ridiculous 105-37 against the Twins since the start of the 2002 campaign. The Twins have won multiple divisions, gone through multiple iterations of the team with Hall of Fame players and All Stars, and it just doesn’t matter. The Yankees absolutely own them. OWN them. It’s great and I hope it never stops.