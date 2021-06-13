Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers in three-hit game
Polanco went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Astros. Polanco hit a two-run home run off Luis Garcia in the fifth inning to lengthen the Twins' lead. In addition, he added a pair of singles and a third RBI in the game. The 27-year-old is slashing .251/.320/.447 with nine homers, 30 RBI and a team-leading 33 runs scored. He also has three stolen bases this season. Saturday was his fifth multi-hit game in June.www.cbssports.com