A month on, Adam Romain is still clearly deeply traumatised by the outburst of violence that took place on the doorstep of his Swansea home. Rioters set fire to cars outside his terrace house, and when he attempted to stop them, hurled bricks through his windows. Delivery driver Romain turned on a head-cam and captured the screams of his partner and children as glass smashed and the flames danced outside. He dialled 999 and told the operator: “They’ve targeted my house. They are throwing bricks at my house. I have two children inside, please come.”