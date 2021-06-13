Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Why is gardening so good for your mental and physical health?

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a growing body of research backing the idea that gardening can have measurable benefits to both mental and physical health, barely a week goes by in the horticultural press without a story on the positive impact it can have. As a geeky scientist, however, I wanted to know what it is specifically about growing plants that has this effect – and if we can answer this question could we make gardening an even more effective therapeutic exercise?

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Physical Health#Horticultural Therapy#Exercise#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Care center promotes mental, physical health awareness in children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ms. Myrt’s House is a non-profit childcare center that aims to provide low and middle income families quality after-school care and summer programs. But just like many others, the facility is trying to make a comeback after being shut down for months. Nearly eight months. But...
Bakersfield, CAMerced Sun-Star

New physical fitness and mental well-being council targets Californians’ health

After more than a year of closures and limited capacity restrictions, gyms and physical fitness centers are up and running again as California’s economy reopens. Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke from an In-Shape Health gym in Bakersfield Wednesday about his new initiative to promote Californians’ overall health: a new advisory council on physical fitness and mental well-being.
Gardening13 WHAM

Local school develops garden to promote mental health and well-being

The Broccolo Tree & lawn center partnered with Martin Luther King Jr. School Number 9 to develop a peace garden in the schools courtyard. Sixth graders in the Sisters II Sisters program at School No. 9 planted flowers in the schools courtyard Tuesday morning. The purpose of the peace garden...
DietsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Routine fasting is good for your health, and your heart

Fasting has long been linked to religious rituals, diets, and political protests. In a new study from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, researchers found that routine periodic fasting is also good for your health, and your heart. They found that fasting not only lowers one’s risk of coronary artery...
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

Reboot Your Mental Health With These Holistic Retreats

Americans seek an escape more now than ever, which is paving the way for deeper, more meaningful offerings and travel amenities to support mental health —beyond the spa —as travel ramps back up this summer. Traveling has the ability to take you out of our daily routine and into new surroundings and experiences which can reset your body and mind, according to Travelex. Even planning a trip can have a fantastic effect on the body – it boosts happiness and feels rewarding. Not only does travel reduce stress but it expands the mind. Meeting new people and adapting to new situations makes one more globally and culturally aware. This keeps the mind sharp, increases creativity and helps personal growth. The following destinations can help travelers reboot their mental health by offering an array of holistic activities.
HealthLockhaven Express

To your good health: Stool softeners not habit-forming

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners. I would like to know if they’re habit-forming if taken once a day. I’ve tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. — B.C.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dennis Begos explains why it is vital for parents to look into the mental health

Children can often have emotional and physical problems just like their adult counterparts. They may feel sad, hurt, anxious, angry, and lack trust in their surroundings. How children deal with such feelings can affect them significantly. Unfortunately, we often ignore children’s mental health. Many parents often feel that children can easily get swayed with gifts and do not pay much attention to their feelings.
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Is Your Overactive Bladder Affecting Mental Health?

The physical and the mental are connected in nearly every way. And if you’ve got an overactive bladder, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Even though an overactive bladder (OAB) is a physical issue resulting in frequent urges to urinate, the constant fear of wetting yourself or being too far from a bathroom at any given time affects mental health.
Mental HealthDearborn Press & Guide

A message and reminder for men: Your mental health matters

June is the true beginning of summer in Michigan. It’s a chance for us all to get out on the water, enjoying our beautiful Great Lakes, spending time with friends and family that we may not have been able to see for some time. The challenges of the pandemic that held us all back from people, activities, and the things we enjoy are beginning to lift and life is starting to return to normal.
HealthMindBodyGreen

Why Polyphenols Are So Good For Your Health + How To Get More In Your Diet

Cardiologist By Steven Gundry, M.D. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We’ve known for more than a hundred years that polyphenols (special compounds concentrated in plant leaves, fruits, and seeds), work...
Healthmanofmany.com

Health Benefits of Vitamin D

We’ve long heard about the health benefits of Vitamin D, but what exactly does that encompass? Put simply, vitamin D is your body’s response to sunlight. Contrary to most other vitamins that are found exclusively within foodstuffs, The ‘Sunshine Vitamin’ is a product of your skin meeting the suns rays head-on and turning them into an essential component for life. It dissolves into your body fat and has a number of essential functions.
HealthThe Post and Courier

Taking a nap has health benefits for seniors

“Getting a good night’s sleep comes highly recommended for the 50-plus population, particularly for the fastest growing segment of senior citizens, those over 65. In fact, it turns out that peaceful dozing overnight may not be enough for some seniors and that taking an afternoon nap may not only be good for toddlers, but can also be beneficial for seniors,” according to Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ways to Make Your Workplace Mental Health-Friendly

Ways to Make Your Workplace Mental Health-Friendly. Since we spend many hours at work throughout our lifetime, it is easy to see why the work environment is vital for employees’ mental health. For your employees to be more productive at the workplace, you must prioritize their mental health. Unfortunately, many executives skimp on this for fear it will take a toll on their finances.
Mental Healthgildshire.com

Why Psychological Flexibility is Important for Our Mental Health?

Self-compassion is difficult but it’s the key factor for overall good mental health. What you need for self-compassion is flexibility in thinking. Psychological flexibility is defined as the ability to stay in touch with reality and the present moment, even when emotions and negative thoughts are overwhelming. In those situations, we might think about how we should have done things differently (past) or how things will be terrible (future). Flexibility is crucial in difficult moments when we tend to be harsh with ourselves. Staying in the moment matters.
NutritionThrive Global

3 Ways to Manage Stress Eating

For many of us, 2020 was the year we reckoned with our coping mechanisms, that included an increase in stress eating. A recent global study confirms that the pandemic led to higher anxiety, fewer healthy behaviors, and many of those surveyed reported that they gave in to their food cravings.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Brain Differences in Interpreting Physical Signals in Mental Health Disorders

Summary: Activity in the dorsal mid insular could drive different interpretations in bodily sensations in those with mental health disorders like depression, anorexia, and panic disorders. Source: University of Cambridge. Researchers have shown why people with mental health disorders, including anorexia and panic disorders, experience physical signals differently. The researchers,...
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Health, home, purpose and community

At Rochelle Community Hospital, we know that your health is very important. But what does being healthy mean? In order to feel your best, you need your mind and body to feel good. Most people think of healthy as being a good diet and regular exercise. While this is very...