Why is gardening so good for your mental and physical health?

Americans seek an escape more now than ever, which is paving the way for deeper, more meaningful offerings and travel amenities to support mental health —beyond the spa —as travel ramps back up this summer. Traveling has the ability to take you out of our daily routine and into new surroundings and experiences which can reset your body and mind, according to Travelex. Even planning a trip can have a fantastic effect on the body – it boosts happiness and feels rewarding. Not only does travel reduce stress but it expands the mind. Meeting new people and adapting to new situations makes one more globally and culturally aware. This keeps the mind sharp, increases creativity and helps personal growth. The following destinations can help travelers reboot their mental health by offering an array of holistic activities.